What Tom Brady had to say about Josh Gordon’s return

"Every player who comes in wants to contribute and wants to do the right thing."

Tom Brady Josh Gordon
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady greets Josh Gordon on the field during pregame warmups. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
9:04 AM

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he found out the news of wide receiver Josh Gordon’s reinstatement at “the same time that everyone else did.”

“That’s kind of the way it works in the NFL,” Brady told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Tuesday morning.

Gordon, who was conditionally reinstated by the league on Friday, returned to Gillette Stadium on Monday. Despite not practicing with the team, he was spotted in the locker room, where his stall is just two down from that of Brady’s.

“Obviously, everyone’s excited to have him back,” Brady said, joining the chorus of Patriots expressing their support. “We’re just taking it day-to-day.”

Brady and Gordon connected for 40 receptions, 720 yards,  and three touchdowns last season. In Gordon’s 11 games, the pair quickly forged a bond — one that ultimately extended beyond his most recent suspension. During the offseason, Brady worked out privately with Gordon even before it was known the 28-year-old wideout could return to the team.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen would also go out to dinner with Gordon because Brady recognized “some of the issues” affecting his teammate.

“In general, I’ve had a great relationship with a lot of the guys — almost every single guy I’ve ever played with,” Brady said Monday. “Relationships are a two-way street. That’s part of what makes a really healthy relationship. I’ve had quarterback-receiver relationships, whether it’s with Julian [Edelman] or Troy Brown or Wes [Welker] or Randy [Moss]. We talk a lot, we communicate a lot.

“You want to see everyone that you work with and play with be the best they can be. You try to support and empower the best way you can. It’s different for everybody, everybody comes from different places. I always try to do the best I can do.”

It’s unknown when Brady and Gordon’s reunion on the field will take place. Gordon is on the non-football injury (NFI) list, which means he cannot practice until removed from said list. The Patriots host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday for their third preseason game — Brady said he hopes to play — and then welcome the New York Giants next week for their preseason finale.

If Gordon is not removed from NFI by Aug. 31, then he will also sit out the first six games of the regular season.

“Every player who comes in wants to contribute and wants to do the right thing,” Brady said. “I think that this current team is made of up guys that have really worked hard and really have put the team first.”

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Josh Gordon
