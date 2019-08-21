Demaryius Thomas removed from PUP list
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots received more reinforcements for their receiving corps Tuesday when Demaryius Thomas was removed from the physically unable to perform list and practiced in light pads and a helmet for the first time this summer.
Thomas had been on the PUP list as he recovered from a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered in Week 16 last season, when he was with the Texans. The 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound Thomas is a four-time Pro Bowl selection with five career 1,000-yard seasons on his 10-year résumé.
A regular attendee at training camp practices, Thomas ramped up his activities recently and was spotted running straight-line sprints last week when the Patriots were in Nashville. He also has played some casual games of catch with Tom Brady during some sessions.
