Rob Gronkowski spotted working out in Texas

Was it another step to returning to the Patriots? Or just another random workout?

Rob Gronkowski was captured on video Wednesday getting in a workout at a Texas high school. The veteran, who announced his retirement this offseason, posted an Instagram video of him and at least one other person at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, Texas.

“We snuck into some random high school baby,’’ Gronkowski hollers in the short video. “‘Cause we gotta get that work in.’’

Gronkowski has said he is set to reveal the “next chapter’’ of his life Tuesday.