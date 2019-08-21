Tom Brady has some advice for fantasy football owners

The NFL regular season is just a few short weeks away, and with that comes the start of the fantasy football season for millions around the country.

With many fantasy leagues about to have their drafts, Tom Brady offered up some advice for those looking for a PPR steal for this season.

I know your drafts are coming up so I need to let all of you know I’m a PPR threat now. pic.twitter.com/RtNJFrzV3v — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 20, 2019

While Brady might be confident in his receiving abilities, his three career receptions for 65 yards over his 269 career games might make some fantasy owners pause come draft night.

Brady’s best-remembered moment as a wide receiver came in Super Bowl 52, where Brady dropped a pass in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady made sure to advise everyone that his fantasy football advice tweet was not a place to make jokes about his Super Bowl blunder.

We’re in the trust tree here, no Super Bowl 52 jokes please. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 20, 2019

The Patriots open their regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 8 at Gillette Stadium.