Patrick Chung indicted for felony cocaine possession

Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted for felony cocaine possession on Aug. 8, according to the Belknap County Attorney’s office in Laconia, N.H.

The incident occurred on June 25 in Meredith, N.H., according to the attorney’s office. Chung is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Aug. 28 in Belknap Superior Court.

The Patriots released the following statement Thursday afternoon: “We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”

The NFL also issued the following statement: “We will monitor developments in the law enforcement matter.”

Chung has been at Gillette Stadium throughout training camp — practicing in a red non-contact jersey — though he was not present for Tuesday’s session. He also did not play in the team’s first two preseason games.

The Patriots selected Chung with the 34th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. After a one-season stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, he returned to the team and was a starting member of the secondary in New England’s three most recent Super Bowl wins.

In Super Bowl LIII, Chung exited the game in the third quarter with a broken arm. He underwent two surgeries this offseason — one to repair his broken arm and another to address a nagging shoulder issue.

In April, Chung signed a one-year extension through the 2021 season.