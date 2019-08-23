Morning sports update: Eric Reid said late hit on Ben Watson wasn’t about disagreement over Players Coalition

"There’s a lot of people who don’t agree with a lot of the comments that I’ve made."

Eric Reid before Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots.
Eric Reid before Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
10:16 AM

The Red Sox and Royals “restarted” a game on Wednesday from earlier in August that had been suspended due to rain in the 10th inning. The unusual clash ended after just 12 minutes when Brock Holt hit a walk-off to win it, 5-4.

And the Patriots defeated the Panthers 10-3 in a somewhat grueling preseason game at Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady got a few reps in before giving way to rookie Jarrett Stidham.

Eric Reid denied his hit on Ben Watson had anything to do with their Players Coalition disagreement: During the Patriots’ preseason clash with the Panthers, New England tight end Ben Watson sustained a concussion when he was hit late in play by Carolina safety Eric Reid.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the hit on Watson by Reid is being evaluated for a potential fine:

After the game, Reid was asked about the recent disagreement with Watson over the Players Coalition, a group that was founded in 2017 to “make an impact on social justice and racial equality.” Watson is involved with the work that the coalition has been doing, while Reid notably separated himself from it in 2017.

Reid, 27, was the first person to join Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. He has continued his criticism of the Players Coalition, recently linking it to the news of Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, partnering with the NFL to further his argument.

“I could be completely wrong, but since the $89 million announcement with the Players Coalition, what’s come of that?” Reid told ESPN on Aug. 17 about the NFL’s investment in the coalition. “We get to pretend we care about social justice. We get to pretend we care about the black community, and we get to hide behind Malcolm Jenkins’s face, and we get to hide behind Jay-Z’s face and not do anything.”

Watson responded on Twitter on Aug. 19:

After the game, with Watson in concussion protocol, Reid was asked if there was anything personal in his hit.

“I didn’t even know he tweeted me,” Reid told NESN’s Doug Kyed. “That’s not even something you process in a game. I’m not analyzing who has the ball in their hand and what they tweeted at me while I’m playing the game.”

Reid acknowledged that Watson is far from the only person to disagree with something he’s said.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t agree with a lot of the comments that I’ve made,” said Reid.

Trivia: Five Patriots running backs have totaled over 1,000 yards in a season during the Bill Belichick era. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The years in which the seasons occurred are: 2001, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2016. Each time it was a different running back.

More from Boston.com:

Jakobi Meyers’s moment…getting yelled at by Tom Brady: Undrafted rookie receiver Jakobi Meyers has had plenty of positive moments in training camp and preseason so far in 2019. And while he ended Thursday’s preseason game with seven receptions, none of them came from Tom Brady. In fact, at one point, the Patriots’ quarterback yelled Meyers for what appeared to be a wrong route. Still, Meyers couldn’t help but take in what was a surreal moment.

“I was like, ‘Man, I’m really getting yelled at by Tom Brady,'” Meyers said afterward.

The latest on Patriots’ injury news: According to Boston Globe reporter Jim McBride, Patriots special teams player Brandon King is “likely” out for the season with torn quadriceps. [Boston Globe]

What can’t Tacko Fall do?

On this day: In 2008, Argentina won the gold medal in men’s soccer at the Beijing Olympics. Angel Di Maria scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Nigeria. The assist on the goal came from a 21-year-old Lionel Messi. Other than the 2005 U-20 World Cup, it remains the only competition Messi has won with his national team:

Daily highlight: Brandon Bolden doesn’t care that it’s preseason.

Trivia answer: Antowain Smith (2001), Corey Dillon (2004), BenJarvus Green-Ellis (2010), Stevan Ridley (2012), LeGarrette Blount (2016)

TOPICS: Patriots
