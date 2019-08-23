Injury will sideline Brandon King for the season

The Patriots lost Brandon King to a torn quadriceps injury Thursday night and the special teams ace is likely out of the season, a league source said Friday.

King, one of the fastest players on the team, was hurt during a second-quarter punt return and had to be carted off the field.

Additionally, tight end Ben Watson is in concussion protocol, the source said. Watson was speared on a nasty late hit by Panthers safety Eric Reid.

The had several other players injured, including Kyle Van Noy, Nate Ebner, Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski, and Lance Kendricks. All of those injuries are considered minor and shouldn’t keep any of the players out for an extended period.