Here are the Patriots players injured during Thursday’s preseason game

The Patriots won a low-scoring contest Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, and while there were a lot of positive takeaways from the game, the long list of injuries will be hard to forget. Here’s a list of the Patriots players who suffered injuries Thursday.

Ben Watson, TE

Watson’s injury came with controversy. Late in the first quarter, Watson caught a ball along the sideline, and after being brought down Eric Reid delivered a late hit to Watson’s head.

Here's the late hit by Eric Reid on Ben Watson which led to a possible injury for Watson.pic.twitter.com/ck4dMxga35 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 23, 2019

Adding additional drama to this hit, Watson and Reid have been feuding on Twitter over the last few days.

Quote starts with “"I could be completely wrong, but since…” Yes @E_Reid35 you are wrong! You know the work many of us including @MalcolmJenkins have done. No one entity owns this movement. We are all a continuation of the generations who fought before us. We need each other https://t.co/C154KIvD1X — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) August 18, 2019

Advertisement

According to the Boston Globe, Watson has entered concussion protocol.

Brandon King, LB

The most detrimental injury of the game came late in the first half when linebacker Brandon King suffered a serious leg injury during a Panthers punt return. A large number of Patriots players, as well as former Patriot and current Panther Chris Hogan, came out to support King before he was quickly carted off the field. The Boston Globe is reporting that King will likely miss the entirety of the 2019 NFL season with a torn quadriceps injury.

Damien Harris, RB

Harris was shaken up after a hit in the first half. Harris was taken to the on-field medical tent and then to the locker room before the end of the half. He did not return to the field.

Gunner Olszewski, WR

Olszewski suffered an apparent head injury in the fourth quarter after getting hit during a 15-yard reception. Olszewski was taken off the field and then to the locker room before the end of the game. While a concern at the time, it seems to have been a minor injury and it looks like he will be good to go for next week’s preseason finale against the Giants.

Patriots WR Gunner Olszewski (head) should be good to play next week. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 23, 2019

Advertisement

Lance Kendricks, TE

Kendricks was taken off the field following a hit to his helmet in the second half. Kendricks was initially slow to get up and was eventually taken to the locker room.

Stephen Anderson, TE

The tight end was removed from play after taking a hit to his left knee. Anderson did not return to the game, but he had been recovering from an injury over the past week leading up to this game.

Kyle Van Noy and Nate Ebner were both briefly treated by the medical staff, but both ended up returning to the field.