Here are the Patriots players injured during Thursday’s preseason game

Ben Watson, Brandon King, and others suffered injuries in the Patriots' third preseason game Thursday night.

New England Patriots linebacker Brandon King (36) is taken off the field in a cart after an injury in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Brandon King is taken off the field in a cart after an injury in the first half of the preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers. –(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
SHARE TWEET
By
10:27 AM

The Patriots won a low-scoring contest Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, and while there were a lot of positive takeaways from the game, the long list of injuries will be hard to forget. Here’s a list of the Patriots players who suffered injuries Thursday.

Ben Watson, TE

Watson’s injury came with controversy. Late in the first quarter, Watson caught a ball along the sideline, and after being brought down Eric Reid delivered a late hit to Watson’s head. 

Adding additional drama to this hit, Watson and Reid have been feuding on Twitter over the last few days. 

Advertisement

According to the Boston Globe, Watson has entered concussion protocol. 

Brandon King, LB

The most detrimental injury of the game came late in the first half when linebacker Brandon King suffered a serious leg injury during a Panthers punt return. A large number of Patriots players, as well as former Patriot and current Panther Chris Hogan, came out to support King before he was quickly carted off the field. The Boston Globe is reporting that King will likely miss the entirety of the 2019 NFL season with a torn quadriceps injury. 

Damien Harris, RB

Harris was shaken up after a hit in the first half. Harris was taken to the on-field medical tent and then to the locker room before the end of the half. He did not return to the field. 

Gunner Olszewski, WR

Olszewski suffered an apparent head injury in the fourth quarter after getting hit during a 15-yard reception. Olszewski was taken off the field and then to the locker room before the end of the game. While a concern at the time, it seems to have been a minor injury and it looks like he will be good to go for next week’s preseason finale against the Giants. 

Advertisement

 

Lance Kendricks, TE

Kendricks was taken off the field following a hit to his helmet in the second half. Kendricks was initially slow to get up and was eventually taken to the locker room. 

Stephen Anderson, TE

The tight end was removed from play after taking a hit to his left knee. Anderson did not return to the game, but he had been recovering from an injury over the past week leading up to this game. 

Kyle Van Noy and Nate Ebner were both briefly treated by the medical staff, but both ended up returning to the field.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Sports
Eric Reid before Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots.
Patriots
Eric Reid said late hit on Ben Watson wasn't about disagreement over Players Coalition August 23, 2019 | 10:16 AM
@celtics
Celtics
Celtics rookies reflected on the NBA Draft in a new docu-series August 23, 2019 | 8:51 AM
Wally the Green Monster, Brock Holt, and thousands of Red Sox faithful celebrated on a brief Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.
Thursday, for better or worse, was the best 12 minutes of the 2019 Red Sox season
Thursday, for better or worse, was the highlight of the 2019 Red Sox season August 23, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Patriots
Injury will sideline Brandon King for the season August 23, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Tom Brady attempts to get his receivers -- including No. 16 Jacobi Meyers -- on the same page against the Panthers.
patriots 10, panthers 3
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason win over the Panthers August 23, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Foxborough, MA - 8/22/2019 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during pre game warm up. The New England Patriots host the Carolina Panthers in a pre-season exhibition game at Gillette Stadium. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 23Patriots-Panthers, LOID: 9.0.649093943.
Patriots
Here's how Tom Brady fared in his preseason debut August 23, 2019 | 12:04 AM
Tom Brady passes against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter.
Patriots
Brady solid, Newton injures foot in Patriots' 10-3 win August 22, 2019 | 10:57 PM
New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy, left, sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Cam Newton leaves preseason game vs. Patriots with foot injury August 22, 2019 | 8:31 PM
Former NBA basketball player and coach Bob Cousy, of the Boston Celtics, speaks as President Donald Trump smiles during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for Cousy, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Celtics
Bob Cousy calls Donald Trump 'the most extraordinary president in my lifetime' August 22, 2019 | 8:17 PM
Red Sox
What the Royals had to say after their brief visit to Fenway Park August 22, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Mike Yastrzemski rounds the bases after hitting his third home run of the game on Aug. 16, 2019.
MLB
Carl Yastrzemski's grandson has been an unlikely 28-year-old rookie success story August 22, 2019 | 3:48 PM
Fans found a seat in the shade of the first base grandstands before the resumption of Thursday's suspended Red Sox-Royals game.
sports q
What is your favorite weird or unusual game in Red Sox history? August 22, 2019 | 3:38 PM
Wally the Green Monster, Brock Holt, and thousands of Red Sox faithful celebrated on a brief Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
It took the Red Sox 12 minutes to finish their suspended game against the Royals August 22, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Patrick Chung
Patriots
Patrick Chung indicted for felony cocaine possession August 22, 2019 | 12:54 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Patriots
What experts are saying about Thursday's Patriots-Panthers preseason game August 22, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Chris Owings failing to deliver in the eighth on Wednesday was almost expected. His high-profile teammates failing to has been less so.
Red Sox
The Red Sox' offense is part of the problem, too August 22, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Bill Belichick and Brad Stevens in 2017.
Sports News
Bill Belichick, Bruce Cassidy, Alex Cora and Brad Stevens spoke together in rare gathering August 22, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Daniel Theis, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward huddle during the second half of game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Commentary
The Celtics will probably be worse this year. Here's why I'm OK with that. August 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Olympics
Want Tokyo Olympic tickets? No problem if you have $60,000 August 22, 2019 | 1:35 AM
Red Sox
'There were some hecklers — I don’t know who they were — but they were on him pretty good' August 22, 2019 | 12:15 AM
Red Sox
Alex Cora makes costly decision in loss to Phillies August 22, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Red Sox
David Price to test ailing wrist in bullpen session August 21, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski spotted working out in Texas August 21, 2019 | 5:28 PM
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the Boston College Eagles and Northern Illinois Huskies game during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
College Sports
UConn and Boston College agree to home-and-home series August 21, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Jonathan and Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft talked about connecting 'good friend' Jay-Z and the NFL August 21, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Celtics
For the Celtics, Team USA training is a preseason bonus August 21, 2019 | 12:45 PM
Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall drives into Memphis Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Celtics
Gamblers have bet more money on Tacko Fall than Zion Williamson for Rookie of the Year August 21, 2019 | 11:22 AM
Foxborough 08/20/19 The Patriots held practice at the Gillette Stadium practice field. QB Tom Brady rears back to make a pass. Photo by
Patriots
Tom Brady has some advice for fantasy football owners August 21, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck explained his 'frustration' after last season August 21, 2019 | 9:29 AM
FILE - In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters in New York. The NFL and Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company are teaming up for events and social activism. The league not only will use Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to consult on its entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show, but will work with the rapper and entrepreneur’s company to “strengthen community through music and the NFL's Inspire Change initiative.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
NFL
Jay-Z has 'moved past kneeling.' Some NFL players have a problem with that. August 21, 2019 | 8:00 AM