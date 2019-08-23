An ‘Entourage’ producer recalled Tom Brady’s impressive golf skills

"He walks out of the car, no practice, grabs a club and hits one 275 yards."

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 07: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 7, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady not only golfs in his spare time, but when he appeared in a golf scene on the hit-television show, "Entourage", Brady impressed with near-hole in one. –Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images
Remember when Tom Brady appeared on “Entourage”?

The Patriots quarterback made a cameo in a golf scene in the sixth season of the television series, as well as the movie reboot. According to the show’s creator Doug Ellin, Brady was easy to work with while filming the episode and even showed off his impressive skills during a golf outing.

“Brady was amazing,” Ellin told Fair Game host Kristine Leahy. “He was in the movie [Entourage] too, but he was also in the show: they played golf together with Mark [Wahlberg]. I remember when Tom showed up, it was 7 in the morning. Normally you don’t ask stars to show up that early but he was so easy going and [communicated through] direct emails. No agents, nothing. We were out at a golf course [and] he walks out of the car, no practice [and] grabs a club and hits one 275 yards. I swear he misses a hole in one by about two feet.”

“He’s a good athlete,” he added.

Whether it’s for a television show or in front of his own kids, Brady apparently takes the sport of golf very seriously.

 

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady
