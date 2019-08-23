An ‘Entourage’ producer recalled Tom Brady’s impressive golf skills

Remember when Tom Brady appeared on “Entourage”?

The Patriots quarterback made a cameo in a golf scene in the sixth season of the television series, as well as the movie reboot. According to the show’s creator Doug Ellin, Brady was easy to work with while filming the episode and even showed off his impressive skills during a golf outing.

🐐 @TomBrady had a cameo appearance on "Entourage" and proved football isn't the only sport he's good at 👀 "Entourage" creator @mrdougellin tells @KristineLeahy the story on an all new FAIR GAME today at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT on @FS1 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ZA1tecTHQG — Fair Game (@FairGameonFS1) August 23, 2019

“Brady was amazing,” Ellin told Fair Game host Kristine Leahy. “He was in the movie [Entourage] too, but he was also in the show: they played golf together with Mark [Wahlberg]. I remember when Tom showed up, it was 7 in the morning. Normally you don’t ask stars to show up that early but he was so easy going and [communicated through] direct emails. No agents, nothing. We were out at a golf course [and] he walks out of the car, no practice [and] grabs a club and hits one 275 yards. I swear he misses a hole in one by about two feet.”

“He’s a good athlete,” he added.

Whether it’s for a television show or in front of his own kids, Brady apparently takes the sport of golf very seriously.