Tom Brady’s hat stole the show after the Patriots’ third preseason game

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his preseason debut Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, but his postgame outfit seems to be garnering more attention than his performance on the field.

Brady, who completed eight passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, sported a Panama hat to his postgame press conference — one sparked quite a response on social media. Some likened it to the hat worn by Simpsons character Lyle Lanley in the 1993 episode “Marge vs. the Monorail.”

Former teammate Wes Welker also chimed in, tweeting, “Derby hats are only meant to be worn once!!!” perhaps suggesting that Thursday wasn’t the first time Brady had donned the headpiece.

Brady teased Friday morning that the hat was just the start of his bold fashion choices for the upcoming year.

“If this was a preseason hat,” he wrote, “imagine what I’ve got planned for the regular season!”