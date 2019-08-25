After preseason hat makes a splash, Tom Brady may have more in store

Barring an absolutely spectacular second career wind, Tom Brady will always be best known as one of professional football’s greatest quarterbacks – but could he also earn recognition for his commitment to all-star headwear?

At least this season, that appears to be the plan. Playfully acknowledging the small media firestorm that erupted around his admittedly (Tom) Terrific Panama hat, Brady tweeted that fans of his increasingly bold fashion statements should stay tuned in the weeks ahead.

“If this was a preseason hat,” he wrote, “imagine what I’ve got planned for the regular season!”