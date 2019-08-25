Patriots release veteran wide receiver Maurice Harris

Receiver Maurice Harris, who suffered an unspecified injury during the joint practices with the Titans in Nashville, and defensive end Keionta Davis were released with injury designations.

Harris really shined during spring minicamp and at the beginning of training camp, but he started to trail off and had a couple of drops in the Lions game, which turned out to be his final one with the Patriots.

Even before his injury, Harris faced a tough battle for a roster spot with Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, and Demaryius Thomas returning. He was also behind Dorsett and rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

Davis signed as undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent that season the NFI. Davis, who has an undisclosed injury, was a real standout last summer and made the original 53-man roster. He played in six games with three starts in 2018 but was caught in a numbers crunch at the position, where Michael Bennett, John Simon, Chase Winovich, and Deatrich Wise all are ahead of him on the depth chart.

If Harris and Davis go unclaimed, they will revert to New England’s injured reserve list.