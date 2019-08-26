What Patriots players said about Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement

Saturday night, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck stunned the NFL world, announcing his retirement from football at just 29 years old.

A number of Patriots players, some of whom were former teammates of Luck, voiced their opinions on the news of his retirement.

Tom Brady talked about it on the Greg Hill Show Monday morning, saying that it was ultimately Luck’s decision.

“It is his life. Everyone has the right to choose what they want to do,” Brady said. “He had a great career and he was a great player. Everybody wishes they could be healthy all the time. It is a contact sport and he’s certainly had his fair share of injuries, so guys retire at different times. Some at the end of the season, and I have seen a lot of guys retire before the season gets going and this is just one of those examples.”

A few of Luck’s old teammates chimed in as well, with Phillip Dorsett and David Parry giving their thoughts.

“I’m happy for him because he gets some relief, but sad that he’s walking away,” Dorsett said. “At the end of the day you’ve got to do what’s best for you, and I think that’s what he did.”

“As soon as you talk to the guy, you can kind of tell that he’s got a lot of other stuff going on aside from football,” Parry said. “He’s well-read, well-versed guy, smart guy…And I’m happy for him. Happy that he found his peace.”

Matthew Slater offered his opinion as well saying, “Guys are going to have to do what’s best for them and their families.”

Former Patriot Martellus Bennett tweeted about Colts fans booing Luck off the field at the end of the Colts’ preseason game against the Bears Saturday night.

I’m not surprised people booed Andrew Luck. I always say that fans don’t see football players as humans. Most people take a week off with a common cold lol. They wanna boo this dude for making a decision for his life that truly has no personal effect on the fans as individuals. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 25, 2019

Luck called retiring, “the hardest decision of my life.” He went on to describe why he retired saying, “I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game … the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.”

Luck is coming off a season that saw him win AP Comeback Player of the Year, throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns after missing the entirety of the 2017 season due to injury.

The Colts will move forward with former Patriot Jacoby Brissett as their new starting quarterback Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.