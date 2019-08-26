Patriots center David Andrews reportedly hospitalized with blood clot in lungs

Patriots starting center David Andrews was hospitalized with a blood clot in his lungs, according to multiple reports on Monday. The reports state his season is in jeopardy.

Andrews missed practice on Monday for the second straight day.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 300-pounder was an undrafted free agent who made the team in 2015, and quickly became one of the most important elements of the New England offensive line — he became a full-time starter in 2016, and as a captain last year was second on the offense in snaps with 1,103.

However, the 27-year-old Andrews missed some time earlier this summer. When he returned on Aug. 1, he seemed to hint at some health issues, saying he had been “dealing with’’ something, but wouldn’t elaborate on what that might have been.

“It’s good to get back out here,’’ he added. “[I’m] a little bit behind. Kind of those first two days are really you kind of start knocking the rust off and those are kind of my days right now. I’ve got a lot of work to do to catch up.’’

During that stretch, Andrews yielded many of the snaps to backup Ted Karras, a veteram who has played multiple spots along New England’s offensive line. While the possibility exists for the Patriots to try and make a move between now and the start of the season to shore up the interior of their offensive line, it’s likely Karras will get the bulk of the snaps in place of Andrews, at least in the short term.