Here’s the latest on Demaryius Thomas’s status

"Training camp is about trying to put out my best ball and see what I can do to help the squad."

New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, center, warms up with teammates during an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
–Steven Senne / AP
SHARE TWEET
By
MARK FARINELLA
AP,
9:20 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Demaryius Thomas says he’s close. He can feel it.

“I can feel it certain days and certain days I can’t,” the veteran wide receiver said Sunday. “It’s a thing that I feel when I play. I’ve still got it. I know I’ve got it. I’ve touched it here, but other days it bothers me.”

Thomas, entering his 10th NFL season but first with the New England Patriots, might be another tantalizing option for veteran quarterback Tom Brady if he is fully recovered from the second Achilles’ tendon injury of his career. But Thomas was activated from the physically unable to perform list only a week ago, and with the preseason finale against the New York Giants on Thursday looming in the immediate future, time is short for him to prove his worth amid a position group seemingly laden with talent.

Advertisement

“I’m a little rusty, but that’s what it’s about,” Thomas said. “Training camp is about trying to put out my best ball and see what I can do to help the squad.”

Thomas posted five consecutive seasons in a row with 1,000 or more receiving yards among his eight-plus years with the Denver Broncos. But he was dealt to the Houston Texans midway through the 2018 season and finished the year with his lowest statistical totals since 2011, catching 59 passes for 677 yards and scoring five touchdowns before suffering the Achilles’ injury late in the season.

The Patriots signed him to a one-year, $2.9 million contract in April, with only $150,000 in guaranteed money given the severity of his injury. But he was deemed ready to practice last week, although he did not see action in the Patriots’ 10-3 victory Thursday over the Carolina Panthers.

He said he has not been surprised by the quickness of his recovery, as it matched the timeframe of his first such injury in his second pro season.

“I don’t think it’s a crazy challenge and what people expect,” he said. “I just think it’s a challenge of me just going out and continue to do what I’ve been doing my whole career. It’s a tougher challenge because here, they expect more and it’s a little different from where I’ve been. But I’ll be all right.”

Advertisement

Thomas said he learns every day from Brady, the 42-year-old signal-caller and six-time Super Bowl champion, as well as from other receivers and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was the Broncos’ head coach at the start of Thomas’ career.

“I’m learning a lot,” Thomas said. “Everything (Brady) tells me, I’m taking it in and it helps me out, just like with Coach McDaniels. Whatever they tell me, I try to take to the field. As a receiver, there are little things that you don’t do so well and you want to do better, but you’ve still got guys around, from the running back room to defensive guys, to help out.”

Buy Tickets

The Patriots will have very tough decisions to make with their receiving corps in the next week. The release of veteran Maurice Harris on Sunday barely put a dent in a depth chart that includes Super Bowl 53 MVP Julian Edelman, recently-reinstated Josh Gordon, first-round draft choice N’Keal Harry, veteran Phillip Dorsett and surprising undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers. Braxton Berrios, Gunner Olszewski and Damoun Patterson have also flashed promise, and veteran Cameron Meredith remains on the PUP list.

Thomas said that all he can do is to concentrate upon establishing a rapport with Brady.

“I’ve played a little football, like 10 years, so it kind of helps,” Thomas said. “Our main thing is being in the right spot and catching the ball right now. I’ve still got work to do, but it’s getting better and better every day.”

TOPICS: Patriots
Brian Johnson works against a San Diego Padres batter.
MLB
MLB wanted to make baseball fun with Players' Weekend jerseys. It backfired. August 26, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez got his season ERA to 3.92 -- the only Red Sox starter south of 4.00 -- with a dominant performance on Friday night in San Diego.
Red Sox
The Red Sox had a good weekend in San Diego, but they need great ones August 26, 2019 | 8:08 AM
San Diego's Manny Machado reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning.
Red Sox
Machado's 2-run homer lifts Padres to 3-1 win vs Red Sox August 25, 2019 | 9:00 PM
So good...
Red Sox fans get 'Rick-rolled' at Petco Park August 25, 2019 | 8:43 PM
Sports News
Louisiana wins 1st Little League title, beating Curacao 8-0 August 25, 2019 | 6:59 PM
Red Sox
David Ortiz posts picture on Instagram dropping off daughter at college August 25, 2019 | 3:21 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
After preseason hat makes a splash, Tom Brady may have more in store August 25, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo catches a pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans defensive back JoJo Tillery during a combined NFL training camp in mid-August.
Patriots
Here's a look at the Patriots' tight end depth chart August 25, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Gustavo Bou Revs
Soccer
The Revolution's record signing is already proving his worth in a tight playoff race August 25, 2019 | 9:22 AM
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan during the final round of The PLAYERS Championship.
Golf
Why TPC Boston isn’t hosting a PGA Tour event this year August 25, 2019 | 8:10 AM
Patriots wide receiver Braxton Berrios is hoping to secure his spot on the 53-man roster.
Patriots
5 Patriots players on the bubble August 25, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Gustavo Bou and the Revolution are
Soccer
Gustavo Bou's late goal sends New England past Chicago August 24, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will reportedly retire.
NFL
Andrew Luck announces he plans to retire August 24, 2019 | 10:14 PM
Spectators are tended to after a lightning strike on the course left several injured during a weather delay in the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Saturday in Atlanta.
Golf
Lightning strike at Tour Championship in Georgia causes 5 injuries August 24, 2019 | 6:06 PM
Lance Kendricks
Patriots
NFL suspends Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks one game August 24, 2019 | 4:53 PM
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton receives attention on the sideline after an injury in the first half Thursday against the Patriots.
NFL
Panthers' Cam Newton remains in walking boot, gets treatment August 24, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Patriots
With time running short, Patriots unlikely to make White House visit August 24, 2019 | 12:05 PM
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 24: Kemba Walker of the USA runs with the ball during game two of the International Basketball series between the Australian Boomers and United States of America at Marvel Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Celtics
4 Celtics to represent Team USA in FIBA World Cup August 24, 2019 | 11:06 AM
Celtics
US men's basketball falls to Australia, 98-94 August 24, 2019 | 5:26 AM
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez drives in 7 as Red Sox beat Padres 11-0 August 24, 2019 | 2:35 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.
Patriots
Tom Brady is no ‘Tom Terrific.’ Any New Yorker can tell you that. August 23, 2019 | 7:37 PM
NBA
Lakers plan to sign Dwight Howard August 23, 2019 | 7:07 PM
The Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl last February.
Patriots
NFL Network is ready with two Patriots documentaries August 23, 2019 | 6:49 PM
Tom Brady calls signals during the first half of Thursday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.
Patriots
What fantasy experts are saying about Tom Brady in 2019 August 23, 2019 | 5:22 PM
PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 07: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 7, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Tom Brady
An 'Entourage' producer recalled Tom Brady's impressive golf skills August 23, 2019 | 3:41 PM
United States' Kemba Walker, left, talks to coach Gregg Popovich during the first half of the team's exhibition basketball game against Spain on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Celtics
Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker have emerged as leaders for Team USA August 23, 2019 | 2:28 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tom Brady
Researchers weigh in on how Tom Brady's training helps him age so well August 23, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Foxborough, MA - 8/12/2019 - New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks to the practice field during the New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Monday, Aug. 12. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: Patriotspic
Patriots
Tom Brady's attempt to trademark 'Tom Terrific' got rejected August 23, 2019 | 12:25 PM
Tom Brady's hat
Patriots
Tom Brady's hat stole the show after the Patriots' third preseason game August 23, 2019 | 12:12 PM
Red Sox
Roger Clemens shared his thoughts on the Red Sox not retiring his number August 23, 2019 | 12:09 PM