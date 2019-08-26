Rob Gronkowski says not even Tom Brady is treated like a superstar by the Patriots

Rob Gronkowski seems to dish on what it’s like to be in the Patriots system in an upcoming episode of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted.’’

In the promo clip published to YouTube on Monday, Gronkowski, the former star tight end who retired earlier this year, was seen chatting with Kevin Hart, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum, Charlamagne tha God, Lil Nas X, and Paul Rivera.

“You’re not treated like a superstar in that organization,’’ Gronkowski said in the clip.

“Not even Brady?’’ Charlamagne tha God asked, referring to star quarterback Tom Brady.

“Not even Brady,’’ Gronkowski confirmed.

In the clip, Hart also gave Gronkowski a bit of a ribbing, regaling the room with an anecdote about seeing the famed party boy out and about.

“I saw Gronk out one time,’’ Hart said. “I said, ‘There’s no way he’s going to play Sunday,’’’ he added, leading the room to erupt in laughter.

“The Shop: Uninterrupted’’ is an unscripted series that visits barbershops nationwide “to gather distinguished individuals who can speak honestly on sports, music, world events, business and other subjects integral to the culture.’’ LeBron James is one of the show’s executive producers.

The episode featuring Gronkowski airs on Sept. 3 at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, Gronkowski has also teased that he will be announcing his “next chapter’’ on Tuesday morning at a press conference. (It’s unclear what the former Patriots star will be divulging, but based on his word choice, it sounds like it might have to do with writing a book.)