Tom Brady was so confident of making the Patriots’ roster as a rookie that he bought Ty Law’s house

Even as a rookie sixth-round pick in 2000, Tom Brady exuded confidence. Before he was a Super Bowl champion — or even a starter — Brady was a fourth-string quarterback in his first Patriots training camp.

Yet he had so much confidence in himself and his NFL future that he bought a house without considering that he might soon be out of a job.

Brady explained the memorable story from his rookie year in a recent interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“I try to think back to the fall of 2000,” Brady began, “and it was pretty funny because I obviously had a lot of confidence just in myself. I remember calling calling my agent, and this was about this time, actually. And I was like, ‘Ty Law wants me to buy his house.’ It was in Franklin, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I went and saw it, and I loved it. I’m going to do it.'”

“My agent was like, ‘Are you nuts? What are you thinking? You’re the fourth quarterback on the depth chart. You might not be here in a week,'” Brady says his agent told him. “I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Of course I’m going to be here. I can’t believe you’d even say that.’ We kept four quarterbacks that year, which is pretty unheard of. We had Michael [Bishop] and John Friesz.”

“Ty claims that he gave me a great deal on his house,” said Brady of the home he purchased. “I think I overpaid.”

When Hill offered that Brady would probably make up the price difference in the potential future sale of his Brookline home, the 42-year-old Brady responded, “I know. I’m not keeping track of that, I’m just thinking about that [older] particular transaction.”

In the end, Brady did the deal and — of course — made the team.

“I actually bought the house,” Brady explained. “Ty kept some of his furniture in there for me, a pool table, and I had a great couple years there as a young player. So thank you Ty, Hall of Famer Ty Law.”