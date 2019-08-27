Jerod Mayo praised the progress of the Patriots’ defense

Jerod Mayo is about to begin his first season as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach, and he is starting the season with high expectations.

Mayo discussed his defense Monday in an interview with reporters.

“I love what I’m seeing,” Mayo said, via Andrew Callahan of Mass Live. “We have a very smart group in the back end. The front is getting better every day. The linebackers, their effort is 100 percent each and every day.”

Mayo has proven to already be a trusted member of Bill Belichick’s coaching staff, being given the opportunity to make defensive play calls during all three of the Patriots’ preseason games.

“That’s the part of that game that really has always intrigued me is just the Xs and Os. Like they’re out there trying to do this, what can we do to counter that?” Mayo said. “I’ve always loved that part of it.”

But Mayo doesn’t want to give any false ideas; he made it clear that Belichick is still in command.

“This is coach Belichick’s defense. This is his team,” Mayo said. “So whatever the team needs to do, I’m willing to do.”

Mayo spent eight seasons with the Patriots as a linebacker, making two Pro Bowls and winning Super Bowl XLIX in 2014. He retired from the NFL following the 2015 season.