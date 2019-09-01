Patriots rookies humbled to survive cuts, look to contribute

Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game.
Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
SHARE TWEET
By
MARK FARINELLA
AP,
September 1, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jarrett Stidham was awed by the responsibility of being the backup to 20-year veteran Tom Brady.

“I got the news that I was the No. 2 guy,” Stidham said Sunday, a day after the New England Patriots finalized their 53-man roster to start the season. “And you get very excited for this role, obviously. But now I’m getting back to work, working as hard as I ever have, and trying to do everything I can to help out this team, and to help Tom out. That’s my job.”

The former Auburn standout beat out veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who played well in the second preseason game against Tennessee but didn’t play in the final two contests.

Advertisement

“I thought both players played well in camp, and I liked both players,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “But in the end, there are a number of considerations that you have to make, so we did what we thought was best for the team. I still think Brian’s a good player and it’s a long season, so we’ll see what happens.”

Stidham credited Hoyer, a 10-year veteran, with guiding him through the transition from college to the pros.

“I can’t speak highly enough about Brian,” Stidham said. “He helped me a ton, especially when I first got here and was going to OTAs and minicamp. He was helping me in every way that he could. He’s a true veteran and a true pro and I couldn’t be more thankful for him.”

Also surviving the cuts were fellow rookie wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.

Meyers, an undrafted rookie from North Carolina State, led the Patriots’ receivers in the preseason with 20 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. His emergence may have contributed to the decision to release veteran Demaryius Thomas, who was recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon, although it’s possible Thomas may return during the roster tweaking that will take place prior to the Patriots’ opener at home on Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

“Every day, I’ll come here feeling that my job is on the line, because it truly is,” Meyers said. “That’s how I have to look at it. So every day, I’m coming here with the motivation to be the best I can.”

Olszewski, also a kick returner, was relieved at the end of a day in which he was initially released, then informed not long before the 4 p.n. Saturday deadline that he would be retained.

“It was a fun day,” he said. “I ended up being a Patriot. It was the happiest phone call of my life.”

Buy Tickets

The native of Alvin, Texas, played receiver, returner and defensive back in the preseason. He wasn’t going to share the news of his first phone call with family members, but quickly relayed his later good news.

“I called my older brother, my old man, my momma, and I called my little brother, in that order,” he said.

Asked what he hoped to achieve now that he’s officially a Patriot, Olszewski was succinct.

“I hope to keep that job,” he said.

TOPICS: Patriots Football Massachusetts
Xander Bogaerts hits a solo home run during the third inning.
Red Sox
Bogaerts homers, has 3 hits as Red Sox defeat Angels 4-3 September 1, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Patriots
Who will be the first fool to write off the Patriots this year? September 1, 2019 | 2:16 PM
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly released veteran running back LeSean McCoy.
NFL
Chiefs reportedly agree to 1-year deal with LeSean McCoy September 1, 2019 | 9:16 AM
Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian (left) celebrates his interception in the end zone during the second half Saturday against Virginia Tech.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's 'statement win' over Virginia Tech September 1, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas celebrates his touchdown catch with Jakobi Meyers on Thursday.
Patriots
Here's how Demaryius Thomas could return to the Patriots September 1, 2019 | 7:26 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox give up 7 runs in the 8th to lose to Angels September 1, 2019 | 2:13 AM
Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg reacts allowing Gustavo Bou's equalizer for the Revolution.
Soccer
A costly Toronto FC goalkeeper error contrasted with Matt Turner's saves in Revs' 1-1 draw August 31, 2019 | 11:21 PM
LeSean McCoy
Patriots
Patriots reportedly among teams interested in LeSean McCoy August 31, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Boston College Eagles quarterback Anthony Brown throws a pass against Virginia Tech on Saturday.
College Sports
Anthony Brown's 2 TD passes and 1 run leads BC past Virginia Tech 35-28 August 31, 2019 | 9:05 PM
Jakobi Meyers is pictured and quarterback Tom Brady is in the backround left. The New England Patriots held a practice session on the fields behind Gillette Stadium as they continued preparation for Thursday night's final pre season game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Here’s who made the Patriots’ 53-man roster August 31, 2019 | 7:23 PM
New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Here's the latest on David Andrews August 31, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Patriots
Here's the full list of players the Patriots cut ahead of roster deadline August 31, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Jadeveon Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks reportedly land Jadeveon Clowney from Houston Texans August 31, 2019 | 1:20 PM
One writer believes Sony Michel could lead the AFC in rushing this season.
Patriots
12 expert predictions on the 2019 Patriots August 31, 2019 | 1:07 PM
In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, speaks with linebackers coach Brian Flores, left, and defensive line coach Brendan Daly during practice.
Patriots
Patriots' Way has often been a bust elsewhere August 31, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Soccer
The latest chapter in Matt Turner's unlikely soccer story is the Revolution's playoff chase August 31, 2019 | 12:15 PM
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly released veteran running back LeSean McCoy.
NFL
Buffalo Bills reportedly release LeSean McCoy in backfield stunner August 31, 2019 | 11:18 AM
A fan had plenty of room at Fenway Park on Thursday when the Sox hosted the Kansas City Royals in the conclusion of game that was suspended by weather in the top of the tenth inning earlier this month. The Sox won, 5-4, after 12 minutes.
Local
Connecticut man walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park August 31, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Australia's Matthew Dellavedova, left, and United States' Kemba Walker in action during their exhibition basketball game in Melbourne.
NBA
USA opens basketball World Cup quest, undaunted by doubters August 31, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Mookie Betts gestures after scoring on a solo home run during the first inning Friday.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts' home run in 15th gives Red Sox 7-6 win over Angels August 31, 2019 | 4:28 AM
Eric Gordon has been remarkably consistent in his three seasons with the Rockets, averaging 16.8 points and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range in that span.
NBA
Eric Gordon and Houston Rockets reportedly agree on contract extension August 31, 2019 | 2:55 AM
Head coach Walt Bell of the Massachusetts Minutemen walks off the field after a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday.
College Sports
UMass football falls to Rutgers after jumping out to early lead August 31, 2019 | 1:25 AM
In this June 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Anaheim, California. Skaggs died from a toxic mix of the powerful painkillers fentanyl, and oxycodone along with alcohol in an accidental overdose, a medical examiner in Texas ruled in a report released Friday.
MLB
Pitcher Tyler Skaggs reportedly had opioids in his system when he died August 30, 2019 | 11:58 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pulls on his helmet during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Patriots
Tom Brady shared his feelings about his new helmet August 30, 2019 | 6:16 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
How Josh Gordon did in his 2019 Patriots debut August 30, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Soccer
Chris Tierney returns to Revolution in front office role August 30, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Tom Brady (left) laughs with wide receivers Julian Edelman (11) and Demaryius Thomas (88).
Patriots
Julian Edelman called Tom Brady 'Mr. Miyagi' for doing yoga poses on the sideline August 30, 2019 | 1:38 PM
Rob Gronkowski during a news conference announcing his advocacy for CBD and becoming an investor in Abacus Health Products.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski talked about CTE and the effects he noticed from playing football August 30, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Foxborough MA - 8-27-2019 - Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) chats with Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio (left). The New England Patriots held a practice session on the fields behind Gillette Stadium as they continued preparation for Thursday night's final pre season game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
A running list of players the Patriots have reportedly cut or traded today August 30, 2019 | 12:34 PM
The dough your job ice cream
Patriots
A New England company just released a Patriots-themed ice cream August 30, 2019 | 12:32 PM