Morning Sports Update: Stephon Gilmore talked about facing Juju Smith-Schuster

"You’ve got to prove yourself every year. Everybody has to."

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore heads to the practice field during an NFL football training camp practice in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore discussed potentially having to defend Juju Smith-Schuster on September 8 against the season-opening match up against the Steelers. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
11:17 AM

The Red Sox redeemed themselves on Sunday by defeating the Angels, 4-3, led by great efforts by both Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez. Bogaerts had three hits, including a homer and 3 RBIs, while he and Martinez posted back-to-back home runs in the third inning. The team had Monday off for the Labor Day holiday and begins a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Stephon Gilmore on Juju Smith-Schuster: The Patriots will take on the Steelers Sunday in the 2019 season-opener for both teams. It’s the first regular season game for JuJu Smith-Schuster as Pittsburgh’s No. 1 wide receiver since the departure of Antonio Brown. Patriots cornerback Stephen Gilmore, who might have to defend Smith-Schuster, spoke about his No.1 receiver status.

“We’ll see. I don’t know,” Gilmore told Patriots Wire on Monday when asked if Smith-Schuster was ready to take a lead role. “You’ve got to prove yourself every year. Everybody has to. That’s the fun part about this game. You’ve got to do it. That’s a we’ll-see thing. Everybody has to prove themself.”

“[Smith-Schuster] can make big catches,” he added. “He’s getting better and you can see that on film. He’s a great player. He’s earned everything he has. I’m just looking forward to playing my technique as best I can. If it’s on him, if it’s on (Donte) Moncrief, if it’s on (James) Washington, I’m just trying to win that snap.”

They two both posted to social media in anticipation for the upcoming game.

Kemba Walker on playing in FIBA vs the NBA:

The US mens national team beat the Czech Republic on Sunday, 86-67. Both Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum delivered, combining for 20 points in the first half and putting up solid shooting performances.

Tatum told ESPN that he and Walker are building great chemistry throughout the FIBA experience. “Playing together so much together now [with Walker] has built up chemistry for the season,” he said. “Hopefully there’s good things to come for the future.”

Meanwhile, Walker believes that playing in the FIBA World Cup, compared to the NBA, is a truly testing their physicality: “It’s a different game than the NBA,” he said. “It’s a lot more physical. We’re Team USA, we’re going to get everybody’s best shot, especially physically. Teams are going to be tough against us. We just have to hold our composure and be tough and play through everything.”

Team USA also survived a scare from Turkey Monday morning.

Naomi Osaka applauded Coco Gauff:  Naomi Osaka defeated 15-year old tennis sensation Coco Gauff at the US Open on Sunday in both sets, 6-3 and 6-0. Afterwards, the two shared an inspirational moment, as Gauff was given a standing ovation by the crowd despite her loss and Osaka commended her on her success.

“For me, the fact that both of us made it, and we’re both still working as hard as we can, I think it’s incredible…Coco I think you’re amazing.” Osaka continued to extend support to her via twitter, and was called a “class act” by Gauff in return.

Osaka herself was ousted Monday in the tournament’s 4th round, losing to Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-4.

Chase Winovich received the rookie-haircut treatment by Tom Brady: What were Brady and Chase Winovich up to during the Patriots final preseason game? A hair cut.

The Patriots quarterback fulfilled the rookie-hair cut tradition by giving the rookie defensive-end just a trim on the sidelines while the team defeated the Giants on Thursday. The two have been joking about it throughout preseason, but when it actually happened, Winovich said that he was grateful for the unique experience of having Brady cut his hair.

“I got to watch the Patriots on the sideline while getting my haircut by Tom Brady. That’s an experience. I think a lot of people would pay a lot of money to have Tom as a barber. Luckily, I had that option for free.”

Meanwhile, Brady didn’t go easy on rookie quarterback Jarett Stidham, who received a full buzz cut.

