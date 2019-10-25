What Tom Brady said about Mohamed Sanu, Josh Gordon, and his future with the Patriots

It’s been another busy week for the Patriots.

Quarterback Tom Brady held his weekly press conference on Friday but didn’t field many questions about New England’s next opponent, the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots started the week by trading for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday. Brady said he’s enjoyed getting to know and working with Sanu at practice this week.

“It’s been fun to get to know him. I’ve watched him for a long time, and always impressed by his abilities, his attitude,” Brady said. “It’s just been great to have him out there, so hopefully we’ll get him up-to-speed as fast as possible.”

Brady added that it’s been a good week of practice with Sanu and that the receiver has embraced his new opportunity.

“He brings a lot of juice, so it’s good to have. It’s good to see someone that’s competitive,” Brady said. “If you watch him play, he plays with an attitude. He’s got a little chip on his shoulder, too, so I think we can relate to each other. And he can relate to a guy like Julian [Edelman], because he was often overlooked in his career, and I think he plays that way.”

With the addition of Sanu, the Patriots had to clear a roster spot. Wide receiver Josh Gordon was the man left out as the Patriots placed him on season-ending Injured Reserve on Wednesday.

Gordon’s time in New England will come to an end soon, according to multiple reports.

When asked if it was tough to see Gordon get placed on IR, Brady said “absolutely, absolutely. Yeah.”

Rumors about Brady’s future in New England also surfaced this week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter speculated on Thursday that Brady playing in New England next season is the “least likely option.”

Brady said he doesn’t know why his future became a topic of discussion this week.

“My contract situation hasn’t changed in many months, so I don’t know why it gets brought up now. I don’t know,” Brady said. “I think it’s just hype, media, and everyone’s trying to make money and that’s what it’s about. I don’t get into it. I mean, honestly, my situation hasn’t changed.

Brady also added that he’s not focused on his future right now.

“I’m just focused on what I’m always focused on, which is this week, trying to be a great quarterback for this team,” Brady said. “As I said the other day, things happened at the right times, but this isn’t the right time.”

The Patriots welcome the Browns into Foxborough on Sunday for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.