Mohamed Sanu said Tom Brady offered him his jersey number

Sanu will wear No. 14 with the Patriots.

Mohamed Sanu practices in his new jersey number.
Mohamed Sanu practices in his new jersey number. –BARRY CHIN/GLOBE STAFF
SHARE TWEET
By
October 25, 2019

Patriots fans were almost faced with the prospect of having to buy new Tom Brady jerseys.

Recently acquired Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu said that Brady offered to give him his No. 12.

“When I first got traded, [Brady] said welcome and everything like that and how he was excited,” Sanu told reporters on Friday. “And then he said if I wanted [jersey No.] 12, I could get it.”

Luckily for the Patriots fans who already own Brady jerseys, Sanu rejected the offer. Sanu added that he wouldn’t even offer anything in exchange for the jersey number.

“I’ll just go out there and do my job and let him be great,” Sanu said.

Advertisement

Sanu has worn No. 12 for his entire NFL career. He will wear No. 14 with the Patriots.

New England acquired Sanu in a trade on Tuesday from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady
The Patriots have to release Josh Gordon, who has a left knee injury, when he is healthy to play.
Patriots
Patriots will release Josh Gordon in 1-2 weeks, report says October 26, 2019 | 3:49 PM
Meyer Cabrera, 12, left, talks with is dad Washington Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera during batting practice before Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB
Having a catch: Astros, Nats kids crash World Series warmups October 26, 2019 | 3:03 PM
The Patriots traded a second round pick to the Falcons for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday.
NFL
NFL is losing its reputation for boring trade deadlines October 26, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Chaim Bloom will replace Dave Dombrowksi as the team's new chief of baseball operations.
Red Sox
5 things to know about new Red Sox chief of baseball operations Chaim Bloom October 26, 2019 | 10:04 AM
President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch at the Nationals' first game in D.C. in 2005.
MLB
Trump intends to uphold tradition of presidents and baseball October 26, 2019 | 9:36 AM
Boston Celtics' Grant Williams (12) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol (33) after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Grant Williams comes up big in Celtics' home-opening victory October 26, 2019 | 8:51 AM
New Zealand's Alice Robinson celebrates winning an alpine ski women's World Cup giant slalom in Soelden, Austria.
Skiing
Teenager Alice Robinson edges Mikaela Shiffrin to win World Cup opener October 26, 2019 | 8:44 AM
Patriots
CBD company to advertise at doorstep of Patriots' stadium October 26, 2019 | 7:16 AM
Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) celebrates with teammates Kyle Van Noy (53) and Stephon Gilmore (24) after intercepting a pass against the New York Jets.
Patriots
Why Patriots defensive players nicknamed themselves 'The Boogeymen' October 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer celebrates the team's win against the Washington Nationals in Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB
Astros show up in World Series, win Game 3 in DC 4-1 October 26, 2019 | 1:48 AM
Patriots
Chad Finn: Sam Darnold’s comments while mic’d up were fair game October 25, 2019 | 10:15 PM
Kemba Walker (left) scored 22 points in the Celtics' home opener.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 25, Celtics rally late to beat Raptors 112-106 October 25, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Robinson Chirinos of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals.
MLB
Has MLB's ball lost its juice? Some players think so October 25, 2019 | 9:39 PM
Christian Wilkins, Anthony Brown
College Sports
No. 4 Clemson faces Boston College looking for its 23rd win in a row October 25, 2019 | 8:17 PM
NFL
Chiefs rule Patrick Mahomes out for game against Packers October 25, 2019 | 6:40 PM
Tom Brady practices ahead of the Patriots' game against the Browns on Sunday.
Patriots
What Tom Brady said about Mohamed Sanu, Josh Gordon, and his future October 25, 2019 | 6:40 PM
Tom Brady could leave the Patriots after the 2019 season, though experts disagree on the speculation.
Patriots
Here's why experts disagree about Tom Brady's future with the Patriots October 25, 2019 | 6:12 PM
Kevin Garnett Rajon Rondo Doc Rivers
Celtics
Rajon Rondo reminisces on his Celtics tenure in podcast with Jemele Hill October 25, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Chaim Bloom.
Red Sox
Red Sox hire Chaim Bloom to run baseball ops October 25, 2019 | 5:22 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Bill Belichick doesn't have much faith in Sunday's weather forecast October 25, 2019 | 3:02 PM
ops photo by Frank O'Brien b&w December 2, 1973 Sam Cunningham breaks Leon Gray (70) ready to assist
chad finn > sports q
Sports Q: Who is the best running back in Patriots history? October 25, 2019 | 2:17 PM
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) celebrates with Phillip Dorsett (13) after they connected for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
watch
Video: Will Tom Brady play or retire in 2020? October 25, 2019 | 12:17 PM
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Patriots
5 players the Patriots have been linked to at the NFL trade deadline October 25, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry gets lined up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
chad finn >unconventional preview
Chad Finn: The ‘Browns are back’ preseason hype was a little much October 25, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Antonio Brown during the Patriots-Dolphins game in September.
Patriots
Antonio Brown references Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, Patriots' equipment staff in Twitter storm October 25, 2019 | 10:13 AM
High School Sports
A high school runner was disqualified in Ohio because she didn't have a waiver for her hijab October 25, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Browns game October 25, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox interview Chaim Bloom October 25, 2019 | 7:00 AM
NBA
Suns center Deandre Ayton suspended for 25 games by NBA October 24, 2019 | 11:15 PM
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
NFL
Baker Mayfield in spotlight as Patriots prepare to host Browns October 24, 2019 | 9:41 PM