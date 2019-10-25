Mohamed Sanu said Tom Brady offered him his jersey number

Patriots fans were almost faced with the prospect of having to buy new Tom Brady jerseys.

Recently acquired Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu said that Brady offered to give him his No. 12.

“When I first got traded, [Brady] said welcome and everything like that and how he was excited,” Sanu told reporters on Friday. “And then he said if I wanted [jersey No.] 12, I could get it.”

Luckily for the Patriots fans who already own Brady jerseys, Sanu rejected the offer. Sanu added that he wouldn’t even offer anything in exchange for the jersey number.

“I’ll just go out there and do my job and let him be great,” Sanu said.

Mohamed Sanu said that Brady offered #12 to him. Sanu’s reaction was pretty good. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/bEROb8m0gS — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 25, 2019

Sanu has worn No. 12 for his entire NFL career. He will wear No. 14 with the Patriots.

New England acquired Sanu in a trade on Tuesday from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.