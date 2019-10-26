Patriots will release Josh Gordon in 1-2 weeks, report says
If Gordon is released after Tuesday’s trade deadline, he is subject to waivers and other teams could claim him.
The Patriots will release wide receiver Josh Gordon in one to two weeks, ESPN reported Saturday.
On Wednesday, the Patriots placed Gordon on injured reserve using the minor designation that signifies a lesser injury. That means the Patriots have to release Gordon, who has a left knee injury, when he is healthy to play.
