What Baker Mayfield had to say after losing to the Patriots

Browns center JC Tretter snapped the ball to Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield bent his legs and gently tossed the ball no more than two yards — right into the arms of Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy. The first-quarter blunder marked Cleveland’s third straight drive that ended in a turnover, following back-to-back fumbles by running back Nick Chubb.

“There were two fumbles and one interception, and they happened: fumble, fumble, interception,” Mayfield said bluntly when asked after the game about the horrific sequence.

Mayfield highlighted New England’s “sound defense” and ability to capitalize on mistakes, excusing Chubb of the blame. He called the team’s performance disappointing, especially after “a great week of practice.”

With the 27-13 loss, the Browns fell to 2-5. Mayfield noted his confidence in the group’s potential to still turn things around, but he expressed disappointment in their lack of execution and consistency on Sundays thus far into the season.

“It’s frustrating, very frustrating,” Mayfield said. “We have to show up. All the talk, it doesn’t matter until you prove it on Sundays. The week of practice is great, but until you take it out on Sundays, it doesn’t matter.”

Mayfield said he can’t “put a finger” on exactly what is plaguing the Browns, but he emphasized the teams needs to stop “shooting [itself] in the foot].”

Against the Patriots, Mayfield completed 20 of his 31 passes for 194 yards, threw one touchdown and one interception, and was sacked five times for 43 yards.