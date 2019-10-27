‘He’s the best coach of all-time’: Tom Brady discussed Bill Belichick’s 300th win

Tom Brady did not discuss the nuts and bolts of Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns at the beginning of his post-game press conference, but instead expressed praise and admiration for head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady spent the first few minutes of the presser fielding questions from reporters about Belichick, who earned his 300th career NFL win Sunday.

“He’s the best coach of all-time and its a privilege to play for him,” Brady told reporters. “He’s taught me so much on and off the field. He’s been a great mentor for me. I’m just proud of him and everything he’s accomplished…Amazing to think he coached for another place and they didn’t think he was good enough”

Brady also opened up about Belichick’s influence on his life, both on and off the field, during their 20-year tenure together in New England.

“He’s taught me about pro football, he’s taught me about leadership, consistency, dependability,” Brady said. “He’s just a very stable figure when he comes up and speaks with us. It’s about trying to win games and I think we all appreciate that.”

On the field Sunday, Brady went 20-36 for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Julian Edelman in rainy conditions as the Pats moved to 8-0. New wide receiver addition Mohamed Sanu caught two of those completions for 23 yards, including a key fourth-down pass, in his Patriots debut. Brady discussed Sanu’s evolving role in the offense and credited the Rutgers product for his hard work this week.

“We’re just going to try to find ways to keep incorporating everybody,” Brady said. “He worked really hard this week to really get up to speed and to play as much as he did. It’s just going to be more and more confident and confidence as he keeps going.”

The Patriots’ defense continued its stellar play on Sunday and created a short field for the offense when Lawrence Guy picked off a Baker Mayfield shovel pass and returned it to the 11-yard line. Two plays later, Brady found Edelman and the Patriots went ahead, 17-0. Brady had nothing but positive remarks for the group.

“They’re amazing in what they’re doing and how they’re getting that ball off the other team,” Brady said about the defense. “They got good players at every level. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback and running ball. It’s great to see them come out and start fast and get ahead.”

Brady and the offense did stall a bit during parts of the second quarter, but a 59-yard screen pass to James White on the team’s first drive of the second half, setting up the third and final Patriots touchdown of the game. Brady was pleased with the timing and execution of the play.

“We need every yard we can get out there. It was a great call by Josh and great execution by the offensive line and James is a great screen runner. Just a great play. Good timing.”