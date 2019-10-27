What Bill Belichick had to say about his 300th career win as an NFL head coach

"Fortunately I didn't play in any of those games that's a good thing for us."

Bill Belichick reacts to Dont'a Hightower's first half touchdown against the Browns.
By
October 27, 2019

Bill Belichick continued his ascent up the all-time NFL coaching wins list with a milestone victory on Sunday.

The 27-13 Patriots win over the Browns was the 300th of Belichick’s career as a head coach. After the game, the 67-year-old New England coach was asked about his latest achievement.

“It’s a great privilege to coach this team, and to coach the guys I’ve coached throughout my career,” said Belichick. “Fortunately I didn’t play in any of those games that’s a good thing for us. But I’ve had a lot of good players, lot of great players and they’re the ones that win the games. I’ve had a lot of great assistant coaches on my staff through the wins at Cleveland and certainly here.”

Along with the six Super Bowl wins and impressive list of playoff triumphs, Belichick has been dominant in the regular season. His Patriots’ teams have totaled at least 10 wins for 16 consecutive seasons spanning from 2003-2018.

The 2019 Patriots appear to be on track to keep the streak going. New England is now 8-0 after defeating Cleveland, Belichick’s first stop as a head coach.

