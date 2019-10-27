Patriots move to 8-0 with a 27-13 win over the Browns

7:35 p.m.: That’ll do it — 27-13.

7:17 p.m.: Starting to get a little sloppy here down the stretch. Nugent misses his second field goal attempt of the afternoon — he’s 2-for-4 on the day — and it’s still 27-10 with just over four minutes left.

7:02 p.m.: 29-yard field goal is good. It’s 27-10 with 7:44 left in regulation.

6:58 p.m.: Patriots now moving the ball effectively here as the clock continues to tick. These are maybe my favorite moments when it comes to watching the New England offense, when it shows an ability to just squeeze the life out of a game. Like I said, the Pats would love to be able to get to a point after this series where they can trade clock for yards. If they can punch it in here, they can really start doing that on the other side of the ball.

6:50 p.m.: Things have been in sort of a holding patten here for the last few minutes, as the Browns continue to battle, while (I suspect) we’re approaching the point in this one where the Pats are willing to exchange clock for yardage. Cleveland is moving the ball here, but they might need to start displaying some more urgency.

6:39 p.m.: Vernon has had a really nice afternoon, picking up that sack there. The Browns are a really talented young team — they just need a few roster tweaks and some maturing here and there to get to where they need to be. Cleveland will get the ball back with 2:15 left in the third quarter, but New England holds a 14-point lead.

6:27 p.m.: Best and most productive drive of the day for the New England offense, a sequence that came at an excellent time for the Patriots. A couple of nice screen passes, including a 59-yard pass play to James White, led to a 14-yard touchdown pass to Edelman, the second TD reception of the game for No. 11. Just what the doctor ordered if you’re the Patriots, who have done well to regain momentum here midway through the third quarter. Brady is now 16-for-29 for 202 yards and a pair of TD passes, while White has four catches for 75 yards. Meanwhile, Michel leads the ground attack with 11 carries for 45 yards.

6:23 p.m.: Screens, play action, and reverses can be the best way to neutralize a hyper-aggressive front like we’ve seen here from Cleveland. That certainly played a role in that 59-yard pickup to White on third down, which came on that screen pass.

6:19 p.m.: The Browns have cut the lead to seven after that 38-yard field goal. And I’ll go all in here — Chubb is the best back the Pats have seen to this point in the season, even with the ball security issues he had in the early going. He has 16 carries for 120 yards with 8:37 left in the third quarter — that’s a high for any back against New England this year, and we have another quarter and a half to go.

6:12 p.m.: You can’t let the Browns think they have a shot here. Need a stand by the New England defense to really extinguish any hope from the Browns. I’ll say this — the game isn’t over yet, but I think Chubb might be the best back they’ve faced this season, even with the two fumbles.

5:57 p.m.: That’s it — the first half is in the books. Great performance by the New England defense with three takeaways. The offense has had its moments — with two nice drives — but overall, things aren’t operating at peak capacity. The feeling here? Part of it is the weather, some of it is losing so many of your regulars along the offensive line, and some of it is the arrival of Sanu. Not that it’s Sanu’s fault, per se, but it can occasionallu be tough incorporating a new face into the passing game. All in all, it was a good first two quarters for New England, but the Pats could use a bit more of a finishing kick and the offense could use a boost on third down. (The New England offense is 2-for-9 on third down.)

5:49 p.m.: The Patriots are leaving points on the field. A nice drive had a less-than-ideal ending when New England couldn’t convert another third down (the Pats offense is 2-for-9 on third down today), and Nugent had his 29-yard field goal attempt blocked. I have very little faith in the Cleveland offense outside of Chubb, but it’s 17-7 with two minutes left here in the first half. It’s a lot closer than it probably should be right now.

5:41 p.m.: Interesting that the Pats have gone for it on fourth down twice today when they had what appeared to be a serious possibility to get three as opposed to keeping the drive alive. Not sure if that says more about Nugent or the weather. Regardless, New England keeps the chains moving, and are now on the cusp of the Cleveland red zone with 3:47 left in the first half. (Cleveland is challenging the spot.)

5:38 p.m.: The Browns are such a talented young team, but their inability to do some of the smaller things — ball security, etc. — and commit bad penalties at the worst possible time have really set them back today. Cleveland needs to do some roster tweaking and get older and more mayture. But their inexperience is really standing out in stark contrast today when compared to the Patriots.