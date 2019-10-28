Bill Belichick now sounds open to coaching into his 70s

In 2009, Bill Belichick told NFL Films he couldn’t see himself coaching into his 70s, like Marv Levy. On Monday, the 67-year-old Belichick sounded an awful lot like someone interested in going past that milestone.

Speaking on WEEI, the Patriots coach was asked how long he might be inclined to coach, and that soundbyte was referenced.

“When I said it, maybe I didn’t know what 70 felt like,’’ he replied. “So I’m not really sure if that’s an accurate statement today or not. At the time, I didn’t feel that way. Now that I’m closer to that age, I don’t know.’’