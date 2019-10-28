Bill Belichick described the ‘problem’ that is Lamar Jackson

Following their 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the 8-0 Patriots prepare for what may be their biggest test of the season, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are led by second-year starter Lamar Jackson, and when asked during a media conference call Monday, Bill Belichick expressed his concern over Jackson’s ability.

“He’s a problem. He’s definitely a problem. He leads the team in rushing, or he did,” Belichick said. “He and [Mark] Ingram are right kind of there together, so it’s definitely a challenge.”

Jackson, who does, in fact, lead the Ravens in rushing with 576 yards, has been dynamic for Baltimore this year, leading them to a 5-2 record. Belichick believes what makes Jackson so dynamic is his speed.

“He’s very fast and he’s definitely a hard guy to handle,” Belichick said. “He’s fast and that’s really a big problem. A lot of times he just outruns people. I mean, he’s got good moves, too. I’m not saying that, but a lot of times he just outruns people with his speed.

“Catching him is an issue, especially when he keeps the ball. A lot of times he’s running against a defensive end and the ends just aren’t fast enough.”

Jackson may be dangerous on the ground, but he’s had a good year passing the ball too. Jackson has racked up 1,650 yards passing to go along with 11 touchdowns on a 63.3 completion percentage.

The Patriots and Ravens will match up this Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.