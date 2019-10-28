Bill Belichick described the ‘problem’ that is Lamar Jackson

"Catching him is an issue."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Lamar Jackson carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half. –(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By
Following their 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the 8-0 Patriots prepare for what may be their biggest test of the season, the Baltimore Ravens. 

The Ravens are led by second-year starter Lamar Jackson, and when asked during a media conference call Monday, Bill Belichick expressed his concern over Jackson’s ability. 

“He’s a problem. He’s definitely a problem. He leads the team in rushing, or he did,” Belichick said. “He and [Mark] Ingram are right kind of there together, so it’s definitely a challenge.”

Jackson, who does, in fact, lead the Ravens in rushing with 576 yards, has been dynamic for Baltimore this year, leading them to a 5-2 record. Belichick believes what makes Jackson so dynamic is his speed. 

“He’s very fast and he’s definitely a hard guy to handle,” Belichick said. “He’s fast and that’s really a big problem. A lot of times he just outruns people. I mean, he’s got good moves, too. I’m not saying that, but a lot of times he just outruns people with his speed.

“Catching him is an issue, especially when he keeps the ball. A lot of times he’s running against a defensive end and the ends just aren’t fast enough.” 

Jackson may be dangerous on the ground, but he’s had a good year passing the ball too. Jackson has racked up 1,650 yards passing to go along with 11 touchdowns on a 63.3 completion percentage. 

The Patriots and Ravens will match up this Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

