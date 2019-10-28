NFL trade deadline live blog: Will the Patriots make a move?

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Patriots have already dealt defensive end Michael Bennett and acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, but more moves could be coming.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, October 28

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Washington Redskins are “open to dealing” left tackle Trent Williams , who was first linked to the Patriots during training camp. Williams, disgruntled over Washington’s medical staff, has not yet played in a game this season.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said the Patriots are "still in the market" for a receiver, even after they traded for Sanu.

Will Matt Ryan be traded to the Bears? Will the Bills trade for a WR?@JayGlazer answers your questions in this #AskGlazer! pic.twitter.com/FXSOibtFR3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 28, 2019

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported tight ends Tyler Eifert (Cincinnati Bengals) and O.J. Howard (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) are “players that appeal to the Patriots.” La Canfora also reported that some general managers believe coach Bill Belichick will pursue Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green. He also floated out the possibility that the team could re-acquire offensive tackle Nate Solder from the New York Giants.

Sunday, October 27

Former Patriots coaching assistant Michael Lombardi said Sunday the team was “not involved in any deals” because of its limited cap space. The team has $2.8 million in room.