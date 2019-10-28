Odell Beckham Jr. gifted Tom Brady goat-hair cleats

Odell Beckham Jr. may have a sizable ego, but at least he realizes that he’s not the greatest of all time, and certainly not as compared to someone like Tom Brady. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield remains very much on the outside of the GOAT conversation, looking in.

"Why don't you just marry him since you love him so much." — Baker pic.twitter.com/lbGw6ftuMi

Such was the tableau that formed at the end of the Cleveland Browns’ 27-13 loss Sunday to the New England Patriots. As the teams began milling across the field, Beckham presented Brady with a pair of goat-hair cleats — and all Mayfield could do was watch.

Beckham had let it be known earlier in the week that he planned to give the furry footwear to Brady, for whom Beckham has plenty of admiration.

“I have a pair of cleats for him made out of — I hope no animals were really harmed — but made out of goat hair,” Beckham said on Tuesday. ”[I have a pair] for me, too, but I’m gonna give them to him because he’s one of the GOATs, and he’s more the GOAT than I am.”

.@OBJ says his cleats are made of goat hair in honor of @TomBrady, who he plans to gift them to after the game. You can also see a 🐐 logo on the tongue.

📸: @myophoto pic.twitter.com/lgstlC5fGC — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 27, 2019

Beckham proceeded dropped the qualifiers the next day and declared Brady to have separated himself from the GOAT herd.

“I know we’ve done some goat cloning, so I think there’s something going on,” Beckham said Wednesday to chuckles among reporters at Cleveland’s practice facility. “He’s not human, to be playing the way he’s still playing, mentally prepared every single game, decisive decisions, knows how to manage a game.”

“He’s just very smart, he’s the best to ever do it. I don’t think anybody could argue it,” Beckham added. “He’s just the greatest, so I definitely want some of the water that he’s drinking. That’s who everyone — I know for me, as well — we all are inspired to be like.”