What’s working — and what isn’t — about the Patriots’ offense

The 8-0 Patriots face the Ravens Sunday.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Tom Brady watches from the sideline in the second half of a game against the Cleveland Browns. –(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
SHARE TWEET
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
October 28, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — After the Patriots dominated the New York Giants in a 35-14 victory two weeks ago, Tom Brady was asked whether he thought the offense had been good enough to that point.

After a brief pause, he responded, “We’ll see. We’re 6-0, so try to get to 7-0.”

Two wins later the Patriots are still unbeaten, off their first 8-0 start since 2015. But the question is still a valid one as New England prepares to head into a much tougher schedule in the second half of the season.

The offense has made strides over the past two games.

Advertisement

The offensive line has settled in after having to adjust because of injuries. And running back Sony Michel has rediscovered some of his rookie mojo.

The most welcomed developments, though, have been in the receiving group, which had one of its best performances of the season against Cleveland.

Brady completed passes to seven different receivers in Sunday’s 27-13 win over the Browns. Julian Edelman had the most productive game with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

But Brady also completed a fourth-quarter pass to Mohamed Sanu, acquired last week in a trade with Atlanta, and another to tight end Ben Watson, who was playing in his second game since re-signing with the team Oct. 15.

Both plays, a 19-yard pass to Sanu and a 26-yarder to Watson helped set up Mike Nugent’s 29-yard field goal, which stretched New England’s lead to three scores.

Coupled with another strong performance by Phillip Dorsett (three catches, 43 yards), who is seizing the role as the offense’s deep threat, they are all signs that Brady has found trust in a core group of receivers.

“I think we’re just going to try to find ways to keep incorporating everybody,” Brady said.

Advertisement

That faith and Brady’s willingness to spread the ball around couldn’t come at a better time.

After playing just one team with a winning record in the first half of the season, five of the Patriots’ final eight opponents currently sit above .500. Three of their remaining opponents — the Ravens, Cowboys and Chiefs currently lead their divisions.

Sanu said though he’s just getting settled in with his new team, he already has a sense that this has a chance to be a special group by season’s end.

“You can see why they are the way they are,” he said. “You can see why they have won as much as they have.”

What’s working

Buy Tickets

The defense continues to have an uncanny ability to force turnovers in 2019.

It had two fumble recoveries — one returned for a touchdown by Dont’a Hightower— and an interception in Sunday’s win. It has forced a league-high 25 turnovers on the season.

New England also has a plus-17 turnover differential, which is tied with the 1983 Minnesota Vikings for the fifth-highest turnover margin by a team through eight games since 1970.

What needs help

As good as the defense played, it allowed four plays of more than 20 yards to Cleveland, including a 44-yard run by running back Nick Chubb. The play could have easily been a touchdown if not for the effort of Jonathan Jones, who didn’t give up on the play and eventually tackled Chubb, forcing him to fumble.

But plays such as Jones’ aren’t something they can count on each week. So, look for limiting opponents’ big plays to be a big point of emphasis going forward.

Stock up

Advertisement

With right guard Shaq Mason out with an ankle injury, journeyman James Ferentz made his first career start in his place. Coach Bill Belichick said it was the latest solid performance by the reserves on the O-line who have gotten opportunities with multiple starters out injured.

“You’ve got to give those guys a lot of credit,” Belichick said. “They work hard and they’re tough. They keep fighting.”

Stock down

While the rainy and windy conditions played a role, the Patriots’ kicking game suffered against the Browns. Nugent had a 29-yard attempt blocked and missed another wide left from 34 yards. Since signing with New England Oct. 3 after Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve, Nugent is just 5 of 8 on field-goal attempts and has a missed extra point.

Key number

Through their first eight games, the Patriots have a plus-189 point differential, tied with the 1942 Chicago Bears for the third-highest point differential through a team’s first eight games in a season in NFL history.

Next steps

The Patriots will try to remain unbeaten when they visit Baltimore on Sunday night. The Ravens are coming off a bye week and lead the AFC North.

TOPICS: Patriots
Mohamed Sanu makes his second catch of the day against the Browns on Sunday.
Patriots
What Mohamed Sanu found 'unbelievable' about his Patriots debut October 29, 2019 | 7:51 AM
NFL
Steelers overcome slow start, drop winless Dolphins 27-14 October 29, 2019 | 1:00 AM
10/04/2019 Foxboro MA-New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (cq) at his Friday morning press-conference. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Patriots
NFL trade deadline live blog: Will the Patriots make a move? October 28, 2019 | 7:18 PM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Patriots
Bill Belichick described the 'problem' that is Lamar Jackson October 28, 2019 | 2:13 PM
NFL
Jets reportedly trade Leonard Williams to Giants for 2 picks October 28, 2019 | 1:36 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, rear, anbd Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Tom Brady and his son waited for Odell Beckham Jr. after Patriots-Browns game October 28, 2019 | 11:28 AM
Tom Brady warming up before playing the Browns on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on Bill Belichick’s greatness, why he wears No. 12, and packing lunches for his children October 28, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Chaim Bloom was a finalist for four general manager jobs since 2015, and declined to interview for Arizona's opening in 2016 as well.
Red Sox
What chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said in his introductory Red Sox press conference October 28, 2019 | 10:36 AM
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick before a Patriots-Jets game in 2019.
Patriots
Robert Kraft's locker room speech congratulating Bill Belichick included a Jets joke October 28, 2019 | 9:19 AM
Chaim Bloom was a finalist for four general manager jobs since 2015, and declined to interview for Arizona's opening in 2016 as well.
Red Sox
As we meet Chaim Bloom, listen for his watchwords: Passion, people, purpose. October 28, 2019 | 8:23 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 27: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns gifts his cleats to Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots following the game at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Patriots
Odell Beckham Jr. gifted Tom Brady goat-hair cleats October 28, 2019 | 8:15 AM
Washington Wizards' Isaiah Thomas (4) and Moritz Wagner talk as they walk upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 124-122. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas shows flashes of 'I.T. time' in his Wizards debut October 28, 2019 | 8:09 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins (C) scores at 43 seconds of the third period against the New York Rangers and is joined by Brandon Carlo #25 (L) and David Pastrnak #88 (R) at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2019 in New York City. The Bruins defeated the Rangers 7-4. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 7-4 win over the Rangers October 28, 2019 | 8:02 AM
MLB
Gerrit Cole, powerful Astros hammer Nats 7-1, lead World Series 3-2 October 28, 2019 | 2:12 AM
Golf
Tiger Woods ties Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour wins October 28, 2019 | 1:28 AM
NFL
Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones star for Packers in 31-24 victory over Chiefs October 28, 2019 | 12:58 AM
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Dillon Brooks react after Crowder scored a winning three-point basket as time expired during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
NBA
Jae Crowder hits 3-pointer as time expires in OT, Grizzlies top Kyrie Irving's Nets October 27, 2019 | 10:31 PM
Brad Marchand skates against Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek during the first period.
Bruins
Marchand, Bergeron lead Bruins to 7-4 win over Rangers October 27, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Tom Brady improved to 119-18 at home during the regular season.
brady-belichick
'Amazing to think he coached for another place and they didn’t think he was good enough' October 27, 2019 | 9:58 PM
Tom Brady Baker Mayfield
Patriots
What Baker Mayfield had to say after losing to the Patriots October 27, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Bill Belichick reacts to Dont'a Hightower's first half touchdown against the Browns.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about his 300th career win as an NFL head coach October 27, 2019 | 9:32 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 27: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 27-13 win over the Browns October 27, 2019 | 9:32 PM
Bill Belichick reacts to Dont'a Hightower's first half touchdown against the Browns.
Chad Finn
27 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the Browns October 27, 2019 | 9:14 PM
Tom Brady rolls out to pass under pressure during the second half.
8-0
Bill Belichick wins 300th, perfect Patriots beat Browns 27-13 October 27, 2019 | 7:50 PM
seeing ghosts
'I know he saw a lot today': Sam Darnold throws 3 more picks in loss to Jaguars October 27, 2019 | 6:20 PM
Chicopee
Youth football coach arrested after fight at game October 27, 2019 | 6:00 PM
The Red Sox celebrate winning the World Series in 2004.
Red Sox
Kevin Youkilis marked the anniversary of an unforgettable Red Sox moment October 27, 2019 | 5:40 PM
Max Scherzer throws against the Astros during Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.
World Series
Nationals' Max Scherzer scratched from Game 5 World Series start October 27, 2019 | 4:54 PM
former patriots
Adam Vinatieri's final kick gives Colts 15-13 win over Broncos October 27, 2019 | 4:45 PM
New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) runs for a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
live updates
Patriots move to 8-0 with a 27-13 win over the Browns October 27, 2019 | 2:53 PM