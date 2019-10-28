Morning sports update: Robert Kraft’s locker room speech congratulating Bill Belichick included a Jets joke

Kraft congratulated Belichick on his 300th win as a head coach.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick before a Patriots-Jets game in 2019.
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick before a Patriots-Jets game in 2019. –AP Photo/Adam Hunger
The Patriots defeated the Browns 27-13 to move to 8-0 on the season. Bill Belichick won his 300th game as an NFL head coach.

The Bruins overwhelmed the Rangers for a 7-4 win on Sunday. Boston overcame an early deficit by scoring four second-period goals.

In the World Series, the Astros won Game 5 over the Nationals 7-1 to take a 3-2 lead heading back to Houston for Game 6 on Tuesday night at 8:07 p.m.

Liverpool staged a comeback to defeat Tottenham in a high level Premier League matchup, 2-1. Liverpool stayed six points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table.

And the North Carolina Courage won the National Women’s Soccer League championship with a 4-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars. Massachusetts native Samantha Mewis was one of the goal-scorers as North Carolina defended its 2018 title.

Robert Kraft’s postgame speech: After the Patriots’ win, Robert Kraft came down to the locker room for a rare speech. Kraft presented Bill Belichick with the game ball, marking his 300th win as an NFL head coach.

And Kraft made sure to work in a few Belichick-related historical jokes:

I don’t take this privilege too often, and we don’t give game balls out without it being a special milestone. I want you to know, Sept. 8, 1991, the man on my left came to Foxborough to coach the Cleveland Browns against the New England Patriots, and won his first game as a head coach. Twenty eight years later, he [came] back to this same location and winning his 300th game, only the third man the history of the 100 years of the NFL to do that. And I’m happy as we all are that 263 of those 300 has been as coach of the New England Patriots, and I’m especially happy that 299 was against the New York Jets and 300 against the Cleveland Browns. Congratulations.

Kraft’s Jets reference has meaning beyond the AFC East divisional rivalry.

The Patriots acquired Belichick as the team’s head coach in 2000 after a protracted “border war” with the Jets. Belichick was briefly named head coach of the New York AFC East team following the resignation of Bill Parcells, but he famously resigned as “HC of the NYJ” after a day.

Eventually, Kraft brokered a deal with Parcells (still the Jets’ general manager) to get Belichick up to New England. Two decades (and six Super Bowl wins) later, the trade is still paying dividends for the Patriots’ owner.

Trivia: Bill Belichick’s first win as an NFL head coach came against the Patriots with the Browns in 1991. Who was Cleveland’s quarterback in that game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: In 1984, he lost to Boston College on Doug Flutie’s famous “Hail Flutie” touchdown pass with no time remaining.

Trivia answer: Bernie Kosar

