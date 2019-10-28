Tom Brady and his son waited for Odell Beckham Jr. after Patriots-Browns game

While Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waited outside the visitors’ locker room for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Sunday evening, there was another person right by his side: his nine-year-old son Ben.

Brady and Ben stayed for a lengthy chat with Beckham Jr., well after both locker rooms had cleared out following New England’s 27-13 victory to improve to 8-0. During his weekly radio interview with WEEI Monday morning, Brady was not asked about the trio’s topic of conversation.

He did explain how his son became such a fan of a non-Patriot player.

“My oldest son [Jack] lives in New York and he’s a big fan of [Beckham Jr.],” Brady said. “All the kids at school in New York after he made that catch were like, ‘OBJ! OBJ! OBJ!’ So then my son Benny from his older brother got to know who he was. It was pretty nice.”

Advertisement

Brady also expressed his appreciation for Beckham Jr.’s unique postgame gift: a pair of goat-hair cleats. Beckham Jr. shared earlier in the week he had planned to give the shoes to Brady as a nod to the 42-year-old’s “greatest-of-all-time” status. Brady returned some praise Monday.

“He’s a great player,” Brady said. “I always wish him a lot of success. They are going to keep plugging along there and we’re going to keep plugging along here and see how it shakes out at the end of the year.”