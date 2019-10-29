What Mohamed Sanu found ‘unbelievable’ about his Patriots debut

It didn’t take long for Mohamed Sanu to realize he’s not in Atlanta anymore.

The 30-year-old wide receiver, who arrived in Foxborough last week after being traded to the Patriots from the Falcons for a second-round pick, made two catches on Sunday in his New England debut.

For Sanu, just being around the 8-0 Patriots was an eye-opening experience.

“It was pretty cool. [Matthew Slater] gave probably the best postgame speech I’ve ever heard in my life,” Sanu told reporters. “I mean, it was unbelievable. I was ready to go play another whole game. I was like, ‘What?’ And they were like, ‘He does this after every game.’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ It was incredible.”

Sanu had less than a week to prepare for his first game with the Patriots. As a result, he’s been putting in extra work to close the playbook knowledge gap.

“I took extra time, walkthroughs,” Sanu said after the game. “I came in at night, looked at the tape, the formations, film with coach Troy [Brown] and coach [Joe] Judge. So we all put in extra time, and it paid off.”

Sanu played 37 offensive snaps (54 percent) against the Browns. His first reception came on a fourth down in the second quarter at the Browns’ 24-yard line. Sanu’s catch was just enough to advance the ball four yards for a first down.

His second reception went for 19 yards on third quarter drive that ended with a field goal.

Sanu is looking forward to getting more reps with his new team, and building on the base set in his first week.

“Once I get my feet wet a little more,” he explained, “then we’ll have some fun.”