Patriots reportedly release Mike Nugent

The Patriots are cutting kicker Mike Nugent, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Nugent hit 5-of-8 field goals in four games with the Patriots after the team placed Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve, with two of the misses coming in Sunday’s win against the Cleveland Browns. He was 15 of 16 for extra points.

The Patriots were the eighth organization that Nugent, 37, had kicked for. Nugent entered the league with the Jets as a second-round pick in 2005 and has also been with the Cardinals, Buccaneers, Bengals, Bears, Cowboys, and Raiders.

The Patriots don’t have a kicker on their practice-squad roster. They’ll need to find a replacement for Nugent ahead of their Sunday night matchup against the Ravens in Baltimore. After placing Gostkowski on injured reserve, Oct. 2, the Patriots worked out Kai Forbath, Elliott Fry, Blair Walsh, and Matthew Wright before settling on Nugent.

Nugent was cut ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.