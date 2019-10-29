Tom Brady leads NFL players in 2019 jersey sales

Despite being in the midst of his 20th NFL season, Tom Brady remains as popular as ever.

The NFL Shop released the Top 10 selling jerseys for the 2019 season so far, and Brady topped the list.

Brady’s had one of the NFL’s best-selling jerseys for years now, holding a top-five selling jersey in the 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 seasons.

Brady has moved up two spots from last year, when he finished the 2018 season in third place behind Baker Mayfield and Khalil Mack. If the trend holds, it would be the first time Brady has had the best-selling jersey for an NFL season since 2015.

Trailing Brady among the best-selling jerseys this year are two different pairs of teammates in the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliot and Dak Prescott, and the Giants’ duo of rookie Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, as well as Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mack.

Brady is playing well in his 19th season, throwing for 2,251 yards and 13 touchdowns and leading the Patriots to a perfect 8-0 record.

The Patriots will take on the 5-2 Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore this Sunday.