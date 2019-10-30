What Ben Watson had to say about facing the Ravens

East Rutherford MJ 10/21/19 New England Patriots Ben Watson first down reception is tackled by New York Jets Blake Cashman during first quarter action at MetLife Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Ben Watson. –Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET
By
GLEN FARLEY
AP,
October 30, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — As a veteran of 16 NFL seasons who spent two of those years with the Baltimore Ravens, Ben Watson is well versed in the hard-nosed history of that team.

“It was an impression that was made upon me playing against those guys when I was here,” the 38-year-old tight end, who is in his second stint in New England, said Wednesday.

“Playing against them several times here as a Patriot (from 2004-2009), even in Cleveland playing against them two times a year (from 2010-2012) and then obviously being there in the building, there’s definitely a lot of pride that comes from how they play defense. And again, you look at this organization, a tough, smart team, they do a lot of those same things there.”

Advertisement

Watson’s career has taken him from New England to Cleveland to New Orleans (2013-2015) to Baltimore (2016-2017) back to New Orleans (2018) and now back to New England again.

After missing the 2016 season with a torn Achilles suffered in the preseason, Watson returned in 2017 to lead the Ravens in receptions with 61 for 522 yards and four touchdowns while appearing in all 16 games.

On Sunday night at Baltimore, he will suit up against the Ravens (5-2) for the Patriots (8-0) in a matchup of AFC division leaders.

When he looks at the 2019 Ravens, Watson sees the legacy of past Baltimore defenses that featured Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs.

“You see a lot of guys who learned under those players,” Watson said. “That mentality is passed down. That mentality is something unique to the city of Baltimore but also to the organization. They pride themselves in playing really tough, hard-nosed defense. Those guys aren’t there, but the head coach (John Harbaugh) is obviously still there and just the mentality is there that they want to be a team that can run the football and a team that can stop the run.”

Last Sunday, playing in just his second game of the season after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and being released and re-signed by the Patriots, Watson caught one pass for 26 yards. He also took on a new role, occasionally lining up at fullback while participating in 48 of the team’s 69 offensive snaps in a 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

“It was one of those things where you’re called to do a lot of different things on this team and you do your best at it, and that’s what I did,” Watson said.

Watson, who has 534 career receptions, wouldn’t be averse to filling such a role in the backfield in the future, particularly in a goal-line situation.

“Now that would be great,” said Watson. “We’ll have to talk to Josh (offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels) about that. But if I’m in there on the goal line I will plead my case to get the ball inside the 1. I don’t want to take too many hits.”

New kicker

Buy Tickets

The Patriots announced the signing of 34-year-old kicker Nick Folk to take the place of Mike Nugent, who was released on Tuesday.

Folk has appeared in 154 regular season games and converted 245 of 305 field-goal attempts and 342 of 346 extra-point attempts for 1,077 points over 11 seasons with Dallas, the New York Jets and Tampa Bay. He hasn’t kicked in the NFL since 2017, when he was with the Buccaneers for four games.

Veteran Stephen Gostkowski was placed on IR by the Patriots on Oct. 2. Nugent was 5 of 8 on field goals and 15 of 16 on PATs in four games with the team.

TOPICS: Patriots
Kemba Walker reaches in to knock the ball away from Milwaukees' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second quarter.
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 32 points, Celtics rally to beat Bucks 116-105 October 30, 2019 | 10:33 PM
NFL
Jamal Adams still 'hurt' Jets listened to trade offers for him October 30, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Dave Bush will become Red Sox new pitching coach, per source October 30, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens spoke highly of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ahead of Sunday's game.
Patriots
John Harbaugh recalled his first encounter with Bill Belichick October 30, 2019 | 7:29 PM
NAMES
'Women bring something very, very different to the table. We have to realize our potential and our power' October 30, 2019 | 4:00 PM
NFL
'Frustrated' Baker Mayfield storms away from interview October 30, 2019 | 3:32 PM
The Patriots celebrate Dont'a Hightower's defensive touchdown after a fumble by the Browns.
Patriots
Julian Edelman released a 'Boogeymen' trailer about the Patriots defense October 30, 2019 | 2:55 PM
Cardinals' linebacker Chandler Jones snuck up behind 49ers' QB Jimmy Garoppolo at the grocery store.
NFL
Chandler Jones reminded everyone of his ability to frighten Jimmy Garoppolo October 30, 2019 | 2:28 PM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Browns on Monday night.
Patriots
What mic'd up Tom Brady said before a Patriots touchdown drive against the Browns October 30, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Bill Belichick writes a note during the Patriots' 33-7 win in Washington on Sunday.
no moves
What to make of the Patriots' lack of action at the NFL trade deadline October 30, 2019 | 7:50 AM
NHL leading goal scorer David Pastrnak sports the Bruins' pink and black warmup attire on Hockey Fights Cancer night at TD Garden.
recap
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Sharks October 30, 2019 | 6:55 AM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Do the Celtics spark joy? Early on, yes. October 30, 2019 | 5:36 AM
MLB
Stephen Strasburg, Nats top Astros 7-2, force World Series Game 7 October 30, 2019 | 4:09 AM
Soccer
Sounders upset league-best LAFC 3-1 to reach MLS Cup final October 30, 2019 | 1:50 AM
David Krejci celebrates with teammate Torey Krug after Krejci scored a first period goal.
Bruins
Krejci returns with goal, assist as Bruins beat Sharks 5-1 October 29, 2019 | 10:28 PM
Kicker Nick Folk with the New York Jets during a 2015 game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly sign Nick Folk October 29, 2019 | 8:48 PM
Media
Deadspin staff ignores ‘sports-only’ edict; deputy manager fired October 29, 2019 | 7:16 PM
NFL
Trent Williams ends holdout, reports to Redskins October 29, 2019 | 5:20 PM
Chaim Bloom
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom faces similar challenges as Theo Epstein, and one big dilemma October 29, 2019 | 4:07 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts from the bench during the first half of an exhibition NBA basketball game against the Sesi/Franca Basketball Club, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in New York.
NBA
Kyrie Irving's 'mood swings' are reportedly an issue in Brooklyn October 29, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Patriots
Patriots reportedly release Mike Nugent October 29, 2019 | 3:18 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 27: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
Tom Brady leads NFL players in 2019 jersey sales October 29, 2019 | 3:13 PM
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, an athlete stands near a NCAA logo during a softball game in Beaumont, Texas. The NCAA is poised to take a significant step toward allowing college athletes to earn money without violating amateurism rules. The Board of Governors will be briefed Tuesday, Oct. 29 by administrators who have been examining whether it would be feasible to allow college athletes to profit of their names, images and likenesses. A California law set to take effect in 2023 would make it illegal for NCAA schools in the state to prevent athletes from signing personal endorsement deals. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher, File)
NCAA
NCAA takes first step to allow student athletes to cash in on their fame October 29, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Patriots
The quality of the Patriots’ opponents is about to ramp up. Here’s a closer look. October 29, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Pedro Martinez Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez described his hopes for new Red Sox baseball boss Chaim Bloom October 29, 2019 | 10:28 AM
Mohamed Sanu makes his second catch of the day against the Browns on Sunday.
Patriots
What Mohamed Sanu found 'unbelievable' about his Patriots debut October 29, 2019 | 7:51 AM
NFL
Steelers overcome slow start, drop winless Dolphins 27-14 October 29, 2019 | 1:00 AM
10/04/2019 Foxboro MA-New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (cq) at his Friday morning press-conference. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Patriots
NFL trade deadline live blog October 28, 2019 | 7:18 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
What's working — and what isn't — about the Patriots' offense October 28, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Patriots
Bill Belichick described the 'problem' that is Lamar Jackson October 28, 2019 | 2:13 PM