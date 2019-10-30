Julian Edelman released a ‘Boogeymen’ trailer about the Patriots defense

Facing the Patriots defense this season has been a horror story for opposing quarterbacks. And thanks to Julian Edelman, the “Boogeymen” now have their own movie trailer.

New England’s defense has so far allowed an NFL-low 61 points through eight games. On top of that, it’s forced numerous turnovers and mistakes, to the extent that Jets quarterback Sam Darnold admitted to “seeing ghosts” in a recent loss.

Thanks to linebacker Dont’a Hightower, the Patriots defense has a nickname: The Boogeymen. And thanks to wide receiver Julian Edelman, the New England defense now has a movie trailer:

The clip, a little over a minute and a half in length, plays on horror movie themes (including lines from existing horror films) along with a visual of highlights from the 2019 Patriots defense.

New England’s defense faces the Ravens on Sunday night in what will probably be the team’s toughest test of the season so far.