Tom Brady listed on injury report with sore shoulder

FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady popped up on the injury report Wednesday afternoon as the Patriots quarterback was listed as a limited participant with a right shoulder injury as the club began to install its game plan for Sunday night’s game in Baltimore.

Brady made a quick walk through the locker room during media availability and appeared in good spirits.

Brady was sacked three times in the win over the Browns and came down particularly hard on the right shoulder when an unblocked Eric Murray dropped him on a second-quarter sack. The 20-year veteran was a tad slow to get up but showed no ill effects from the hit and finished with 259 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Newest Patriots kicker Nick Folk gets in some work at practice. —Barry Chin