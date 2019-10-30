Morning sports update: What mic’d up Tom Brady said before a Patriots touchdown drive against the Browns

The video also includes clips from Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels.

Tom Brady throws a pass against the Browns on Monday night.
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Browns on Monday night. –Matthew J.Lee
The Bruins crushed the Sharks on Tuesday night 5-1 at TD Garden. David Pastrnak tallied his league-leading 12th goal of the season.

The Nationals forced a Game 7 in the World Series by defeating the Astros 7-2 in Game 6. The decisive clash of the 2019 Major League Baseball season is set for tonight at 8:08 p.m.

In Major League Soccer, the Seattle Sounders upset No. 1 seeded Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference final, 3-1. Seattle will play the winner of tonight’s Eastern Conference final (either Toronto or Atlanta United).

What the Patriots said on the sidelines during Monday night’s win: The Patriots methodically defeated the Browns 27-13 on Sunday evening, moving to 8-0 on the season. During that game, plenty of soundbites were captured on the sidelines.

The group of mic’d up players and coaches included Tom Brady, who could be heard encouraging his teammates before a crucial third quarter touchdown drive.

“Let’s go, boys,” said Brady. “Be ready to go. Get your minds right now. Mental and physical toughness, all night. They haven’t seen our best yet. Let’s go do it.”

New England drove downfield thanks in large part to a 59-yard screen pass from James White. Julian Edelman capped the drive with a 14-yard touchdown catch from Brady.

Here’s the full mic’d up video from the Patriots’ win:

Trivia: Since the 2000-2001 season, four players have the led NHL in points over a regular season on multiple occasions. Name those four players.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Three are still active, while the fourth won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ranking the 10 greatest Red Sox teams who never won a World Series: As prolific as the Red Sox have been in the Fall Classic for the last 15 years, it’s worth remembering that most great Boston baseball teams actually came up short of a championship. Steve Buckley of The Athletic ranked the 10 best Red Sox teams that failed to win a title.

Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez mocked baseball’s “Let the kids play” slogan during Game 6 of the World Series:

Not your average NHL goal from Andrei Svechnikov:

On this day: In 2013, the Red Sox won the World Series with a 6-1 victory over the Cardinals in Game 6, completing an improbable worst-to-first season.

Shane Victorino’s bases-clearing triple got the Red Sox going in the third inning:

And John Lackey — who had been through a roller coaster ride with the Red Sox — came full circle with a masterful pitching performance to put Boston in striking distance of another championship. As he walked off the mind, Lackey tipped his cap to the delight of the Fenway faithful.

With three outs to go, the Red Sox sent for the most trusted player on the roster that season: Koji Uehara.

The veteran closer had compiled a staggering 1.09 ERA through 74.1 innings in 2013. And he made quick work of the Cardinals in the ninth inning, striking out Matt Carpenter to give Boston another title.

Daily highlight: Along with his two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win for Barcelona, Lionel Messi earns the highlight nod with a spectacular free kick.

Trivia answer: Connor McDavid, Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, and Martin St. Louis.

