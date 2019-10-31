Morning sports update: Devin McCourty’s thoughtful assessment of the Patriots-Ravens rivalry

"But for this week, you’re going to have two teams that I would probably go out there to say probably don’t like each other very much."

Devin McCourty playing for the Patriots earlier in 2019.
Devin McCourty playing for the Patriots earlier in 2019. –Nick Wass/AP
SHARE TWEET
By
10:01 AM

The Nationals defeated the Astros 6-2 in Game 7 to win the first World Series in the team’s history. Washington trailed 2-0 until the top of the seventh inning, when Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick hit home runs to put the away team in the lead.

In the end, Daniel Hudson struck out Michael Brantley to complete a wild World Series in which the away team won every game.

The Celtics rallied from 19 points down to eventually beat the Bucks, 116-105. Kemba Walker led the way for Boston with 32 points. The Celtics welcome the Knicks on Friday night (7:30 p.m.) at TD Garden.

Advertisement

In international news, Liverpool defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on penalty kicks after one of the best games of the season ended in a 5-5 tie thanks to a last-second goal from Divock Origi.

If you like seeing soccer on Boston.com, help us do more by taking this quick survey of local fans.

Devin McCourty had a measured response to the “bulletin board material” from the Ravens: The Patriots’ Sunday night clash with the Ravens in Baltimore will likely be the team’s toughest challenge so far in the 2019 season. New England’s league-leading defense in particular will be tested.

The 8-0 Patriots face a 5-2 Ravens team that’s led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now in his first full season as the team’s starter, Jackson has shown himself to be one of the NFL’s most dynamic players.

Heading into the game, Ravens tight end Nick Boyle appeared to give the Patriots some “bulletin board material” by saying, “I don’t think they’ve seen anyone like our offense or like Lamar.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Patriots safety Devin McCourty referenced the remark, noting how it’s expected that Boyle has confidence in his quarterback.

Advertisement

“I think every time we play somebody now – I saw a bunch of people tweeted the quote at me, and it’s like, ‘Oh man, he’s talking trash’. I mean, what is he supposed to say?” McCourty asked. “Like, ‘We’re not going to run or throw, we’re just going to come and take 50 knees and concede victory?.’ Like, I saw what he said.”

McCourty admitted that Boyle was correct in his observation.

“He was right, though,” McCourty explained. “We haven’t seen an offense like this; we haven’t seen a quarterback like this. So, to me, any time you take two good teams and you play them on a Sunday night game, you’re going to get their best shot. We’re going to get their best shot, they’re going to get our best shot, and it’s going to be a battle. Whoever comes out on top is going to be ecstatic, and for them to have to gear up and go right again next week, we’ll have to then focus on the bye week and how to get better.”

Buy Tickets

Given the history between the two teams — the Patriots have played the Ravens several times in the playoffs over the last decade — McCourty admitted that there’s more to New England’s current opponent than other adversaries.

“But for this week, you’re going to have two teams that I would probably go out there to say probably don’t like each other very much, and go out there and try to beat each other,” said McCourty. “It’s going to be as competitive as a game we’ve had this year.”

Trivia: When the Patriots lost to the Ravens 28-13 in 2012 AFC Championship game (played in January of 2013), a Baltimore receiver caught two 4th-quarter touchdowns put the game away. Name that receiver.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He famously ran a 4.71 second 40-yard dash at the rookie combine, causing his draft stock to fall. Eventually, the Cardinals selected him in the second round.

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

World Series odds for 2020: Having crowned a champion in 2019, baseball prognosticators are already getting a head start on next season. The early odds on the 2020 World Series champion, according to Sports Betting Dime:

  • Houston Astros: 13/2
  • Los Angeles Dodgers: 7/1
  • New York Yankees: 8/1
  • Washington Nationals: 10/1
  • Atlanta Braves: 12/1
  • Boston Red Sox: 12/1
  • St. Louis Cardinals: 21/1
  • Chicago Cubs: 24/1
  • Cleveland Indians: 27/1
  • Philadelphia Phillies: 29/1

The Red Sox, listed at 12/1, have some serious questions to answer in the offseason before serious predictions can take shape. Mookie Betts’s future, for example, is up in the air. Nonetheless, Betts is listed as having 10/1 odds to win the 2020 American League MVP.

And among the many prop bets already available, the over/under on the number of Jacoby Ellsbury at bats in 2020 is set at 0.5 given his ongoing injury rehab.

Marcus Smart joked about Red Panda’s level of difficulty:

Harry Potter, a Lamar Jackson fan?

On this day: In 1950, NBA rookie Earl Lloyd made his debut for the Washington Capitols. This was historic because Lloyd was the first African American player in NBA history, beating Celtics rookie Chuck Cooper by a day (due to the timing of the teams’ schedules).

Lloyd later described the landmark moment as a non-event. The game was played in Rochester against the Royals (now the Sacramento Kings). Lloyd finished with six points as the Royals won, 78-70.

“In the winter time in Rochester, man, it’s too damn cold to hate anybody,” Lloyd joked.

Daily highlight: From a day with so many highlight moments in sports, let’s go with Jayson Tatum nailing a three to complete the Celtics’ 19-point comeback against the Bucks.

And one more: This Marcus Rashford free kick for Manchester United against Chelsea.

Trivia answer: Anquan Boldin

TOPICS: Patriots
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum celebrates with teammates after hitting a 3-point basket during the fourth quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
12 notes and observations from the Celtics' comeback win over the Bucks October 31, 2019 | 9:19 AM
MLB
Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title October 31, 2019 | 6:26 AM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, grimaces after Phoenix Suns' Aron Baynes fell onto him during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in San Francisco. Curry left the game. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
NBA
Steph Curry breaks left hand in another embarrassing Warriors loss October 31, 2019 | 1:29 AM
Kemba Walker reaches in to knock the ball away from Milwaukees' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second quarter.
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 32 points, Celtics rally to beat Bucks 116-105 October 30, 2019 | 10:33 PM
NFL
Jamal Adams still 'hurt' Jets listened to trade offers for him October 30, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Red Sox
Dave Bush will become Red Sox new pitching coach October 30, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens spoke highly of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ahead of Sunday's game.
Patriots
John Harbaugh recalled his first encounter with Bill Belichick October 30, 2019 | 7:29 PM
East Rutherford MJ 10/21/19 New England Patriots Ben Watson first down reception is tackled by New York Jets Blake Cashman during first quarter action at MetLife Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Patriots
What Ben Watson had to say about facing the Ravens October 30, 2019 | 7:19 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady listed on injury report with sore shoulder October 30, 2019 | 7:00 PM
NAMES
'Women bring something very, very different to the table. We have to realize our potential and our power' October 30, 2019 | 4:00 PM
NFL
'Frustrated' Baker Mayfield storms away from interview October 30, 2019 | 3:32 PM
The Patriots celebrate Dont'a Hightower's defensive touchdown after a fumble by the Browns.
Patriots
Julian Edelman released a 'Boogeymen' trailer about the Patriots defense October 30, 2019 | 2:55 PM
Cardinals' linebacker Chandler Jones snuck up behind 49ers' QB Jimmy Garoppolo at the grocery store.
NFL
Chandler Jones reminded everyone of his ability to frighten Jimmy Garoppolo October 30, 2019 | 2:28 PM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Browns on Monday night.
Patriots
What mic'd up Tom Brady said before a Patriots touchdown drive against the Browns October 30, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Bill Belichick writes a note during the Patriots' 33-7 win in Washington on Sunday.
no moves
What to make of the Patriots' lack of action at the NFL trade deadline October 30, 2019 | 7:50 AM
NHL leading goal scorer David Pastrnak sports the Bruins' pink and black warmup attire on Hockey Fights Cancer night at TD Garden.
recap
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Sharks October 30, 2019 | 6:55 AM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Do the Celtics spark joy? Early on, yes. October 30, 2019 | 5:36 AM
MLB
Stephen Strasburg, Nats top Astros 7-2, force World Series Game 7 October 30, 2019 | 4:09 AM
Soccer
Sounders upset league-best LAFC 3-1 to reach MLS Cup final October 30, 2019 | 1:50 AM
David Krejci celebrates with teammate Torey Krug after Krejci scored a first period goal.
Bruins
Krejci returns with goal, assist as Bruins beat Sharks 5-1 October 29, 2019 | 10:28 PM
Kicker Nick Folk with the New York Jets during a 2015 game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly sign Nick Folk October 29, 2019 | 8:48 PM
Media
Deadspin staff ignores ‘sports-only’ edict; deputy manager fired October 29, 2019 | 7:16 PM
NFL
Trent Williams ends holdout, reports to Redskins October 29, 2019 | 5:20 PM
Chaim Bloom
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom faces similar challenges as Theo Epstein, and one big dilemma October 29, 2019 | 4:07 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts from the bench during the first half of an exhibition NBA basketball game against the Sesi/Franca Basketball Club, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in New York.
NBA
Kyrie Irving's 'mood swings' are reportedly an issue in Brooklyn October 29, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Patriots
Patriots reportedly release Mike Nugent October 29, 2019 | 3:18 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 27: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
Tom Brady leads NFL players in 2019 jersey sales October 29, 2019 | 3:13 PM
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, an athlete stands near a NCAA logo during a softball game in Beaumont, Texas. The NCAA is poised to take a significant step toward allowing college athletes to earn money without violating amateurism rules. The Board of Governors will be briefed Tuesday, Oct. 29 by administrators who have been examining whether it would be feasible to allow college athletes to profit of their names, images and likenesses. A California law set to take effect in 2023 would make it illegal for NCAA schools in the state to prevent athletes from signing personal endorsement deals. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher, File)
NCAA
NCAA takes first step to allow student athletes to cash in on their fame October 29, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Patriots
The quality of the Patriots’ opponents is about to ramp up. Here’s a closer look. October 29, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Pedro Martinez Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez described his hopes for new Red Sox baseball boss Chaim Bloom October 29, 2019 | 10:28 AM