Patriots reportedly to release Josh Gordon off injured reserve

The Patriots will release Josh Gordon off of injured reserve, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting, ending his tenure with the team.

The wide receiver was placed on IR with a “minor injury designation’’ that would require the Patriots to release him once healthy. He can still play for another team this season.

Gordon, 28, will need to go through the waiver process. If he goes unsigned, he can sign with any team. The teams that have top waiver priority are, in order, the Dolphins, Bengals, Redskins, Falcons, and Jets.

To bolster their receiving corps, the Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons last week. But they remained quiet at Tuesday’s trade deadline.