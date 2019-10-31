Patriots reportedly to release Josh Gordon off injured reserve

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 06, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Josh Gordon warms up prior to the game against the Washington Redskins. –Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
The Patriots will release Josh Gordon off of injured reserve, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting, ending his tenure with the team.

The wide receiver was placed on IR with a “minor injury designation’’ that would require the Patriots to release him once healthy. He can still play for another team this season.

Gordon, 28, will need to go through the waiver process. If he goes unsigned, he can sign with any team. The teams that have top waiver priority are, in order, the Dolphins, Bengals, Redskins, Falcons, and Jets.

To bolster their receiving corps, the Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons last week. But they remained quiet at Tuesday’s trade deadline.

TOPICS: Patriots Josh Gordon
