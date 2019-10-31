Stephon Gilmore wins AFC Defensive Player of the Month

The Patriots defense has been dominant so far this season, giving up a league-best 61 total points on defense through eight games.

One of the key players on this defensive juggernaut is cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and he was recognized for his elite play Thursday morning when he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Players of the Month 🥇🥈🥉🏅 AFC

Off: QB Deshaun Watson, HOU

Def: CB Stephon Gilmore, NE

ST: K Justin Tucker, BAL NFC

Off: QB Kirk Cousins, MIN

Def: DL Nick Bosa, SF

ST: K Zane Gonzalez, AZ Rookies

Off: RB Josh Jacobs, OAK

Def: DL Nick Bosa, SF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2019

Gilmore’s play in the month of October has warranted the award. In four games, Gilmore has two interceptions, seven passes defended, and allowed no touchdowns or points. Gilmore has helped anchor this Patriots defense that has allowed just 34 points this month. He’s been so good that quarterbacks would be better off throwing the ball away than throwing toward Gilmore this month.

Quarterbacks have a 36.0 rating when targeting Stephon Gilmore, which is worse than what they’d get if they just threw the ball into the dirt every time. Thusly he is your AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 31, 2019

Advertisement

Gilmore joins teammate Devin McCourty, who won the award for the month of September, as the only recipients of the AFC Defensive Player of the Month this season.

Joining Gilmore in the NFC is San Francisco 49ers defensive end Joey Bosa, who won NFC Defensive Player of the Month as well as NFC Rookie of the Month.

The Patriots have perhaps their toughest task this season on Sunday, as they face off against the dynamic Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.