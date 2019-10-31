Here’s Tom Brady’s ‘Star Wars’-themed Halloween costume

"Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) - Did Not Practice - Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet."

In a single Instagram post, Tom Brady brushed off injury concerns and showed off his 2019 Halloween costume on Thursday morning. 

Brady can be seen posing in full Stormtrooper attire, a costume from the popular movie series Star Wars, alongside one of his dogs. 

He captioned the image, “Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) – Did Not Practice – Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet.” Along with “#happyhalloween”

Brady is currently listed on the Patriots’ injury report, as he was limited in practice Wednesday with a right shoulder injury. We will have to wait until Thursday’s injury report to see if Brady is truly out because he “Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet.”

Last year, Brady dressed as the clown from the movie “IT,” and in 2017, Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen dressed as avocado toast.

Other costumes Brady has worn include Bigfoot, The Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of OZ,” and Barf and Belch from “How to Train your Dragon.”

