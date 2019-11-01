Antonio Brown had fun with fans who dressed up as him for Halloween
Brown's jersey wasn't the only thing that was part of the costumes.
It turns out Antonio Brown was a popular costume choice for Halloween this year. Several costume wearers tweeted at Brown on Thursday to show the wide receiver what they were wearing.
But it wasn’t just Brown’s jersey that was worn as a part of the costume. Some added clown or Joker features to their faces. Others wrote messages making fun of Brown’s unemployment and his character.
Brown has never been shy to share his feelings on matters that involve him, so he responded and had fun with some of the tweeters.
Take it easy https://t.co/lc5Xiz6OzZ
— AB (@AB84) October 31, 2019
U nailed it https://t.co/NRNvtyCRqN
— AB (@AB84) October 31, 2019
Your skully on wrong https://t.co/0R4UVIePNV
— AB (@AB84) October 31, 2019
go get some candy https://t.co/x9ei3fJ03E
— AB (@AB84) October 31, 2019
Miss me huh champ go get you some candy https://t.co/WZRXHQA40i
— AB (@AB84) October 31, 2019
Nice condolence but holloween over https://t.co/DKRtrOhCBm
— AB (@AB84) November 1, 2019
Brown, who played with the Steelers for nine years and was released by the Patriots in September, took the tweets as a sign that he’s missed by fans.
I can tell by the costumes https://t.co/cq2oipOjmx
— AB (@AB84) November 1, 2019
Be kind. Be civil.
Boston.com Community Guidelines
Share a news tip: tips@boston.com
Suggest a correction: editors@boston.com