Bill Belichick calls Ravens kicker Justin Tucker ‘the best kicker in the history of the league’

Bill Belichick was not shy in praising Ravens kicker Justin Tucker on Friday.

The Patriots head coach told reporters that Tucker is “the best kicker in the history of the league.”

Tucker certainly has a case to hold that title. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (minimum 100 field goals attempted), making 90.7 percent of his kicks in his career. He’s also only missed one of his 262 extra-point attempts in his career.

Tucker has also been named first-team All-Pro three times in his nine-year carer.

Belichick giving Tucker “the best kicker in the history of the league” title is definitely interesting as Belichick has coached two kickers that can be in the conversation.

Advertisement

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski is third in all-time field goal percentage (87.4 percent) and has been named first-team All-Pro twice in his career. Gostkowski also holds the NFL record for consecutive extra points made (479).

And then there’s, of course, Adam Vinatieri. The former Patriots kicker doesn’t rank as high in all-time field goal percentage (17th), but he’s the NFL’s all-time leader in points scored (2,646).

Vinatieri has also made some of the most clutch kicks in league history. He’s made two game-winning field goals in the closing seconds of Super Bowls. He also made two kicks in inches of snow during the 2001 AFC Divisional Round game to tie and win the game for the Patriots over the Raiders.

Video: Can the Ravens beat the Patriots?