Here’s a look at the Patriots’ odds to go 16-0

The 8-0 Patriots face perhaps their most formidable opponent yet when they battle the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

New England opened as a 3.5-point road favorite, looking to keep its undefeated season alive against a team it could potentially see again in January.

The Patriots have swiftly brushed aside the inevitable barrage of 16-0 talk that’s come their way, but chatter among sportsbooks around the country is starting to heat up. The odds that they’ll go 16-0, as of Friday, Nov, 1, are +500 via SuperBook USA, meaning a bettor who puts down $100 would win $500 if New England runs the table. The odds three weeks ago were +750, indicating that the team’s chances of finishing undefeated have increased significantly since that time.

NFL props updated NE Patriots go 16-0 in 2019 reg season?

Yes +500

No -700 SF 49ers go 16-0 in 2019 reg season?

Yes +1500

No -5000 Mia Dolphins go 0-16 in 2019 reg season?

Yes +600

No -900 Cin Bengals go 0-16 in 2019 reg season?

Yes +500

No -700 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) October 29, 2019

Baltimore is only the Patriots’ second opponent that has a winning record entering the head-to-head matchup. The other, the Buffalo Bills, gave New England by far its closest game but lost, 16-10. The odds that the Patriots won’t finish 16-0, meanwhile, are -700, meaning a bet of $700 would win $100. New England, of course, is the only team to ever go 16-0, in 2007, while the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears (twice) both went undefeated in shorter seasons.

The second half of the Patriots’ schedule is much tougher than the first, with games against the playoff-hopeful Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon. New England closes on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and at home versus the Bills and Dolphins.

While Tom Brady and the Patriots continue to rack up wins on the East Coast, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers sit at 8-0 themselves. Their odds, prior to their 28-25 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, are +1500, whereas the odds they won’t go 16-0 are -5000.

SuperBook USA has the Dolphins’ odds of going 0-16 at +600 and the Bengals’ at +500.

