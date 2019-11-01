Josh Gordon claimed off waivers by Seahawks
“We released him because he was healthy,’’ said Bill Belichick. “He passed his physical.’’
Former Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has been claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN.
Gordon had been placed on injured reserve on Oct. 23 with a “minor injury designation’’ that required the Patriots to release him once healthy, which the organization did on Oct. 31. Gordon, 28, will be a free agent at season’s end. He had 20 catches for 287 yards in six games this season.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not have much to say when asked Friday about the decision to part ways with Gordon.
