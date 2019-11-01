Morning sports update: Tom Brady and Antonio Brown traded comments on Instagram

The 49ers, led by Jimmy Garoppolo, improved to 8-0 on Thursday night with a win over the Cardinals. San Francisco is the only other team besides the Patriots to maintain a perfect record.

Friday, the Celtics host the Knicks at TD Garden. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

And the Bruins host the Senators on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tom Brady commented on Antonio Brown’s Instagram: Though he’s gone from the Patriots, Antonio Brown still has ties to his old team on social media.

The 31-year-old wide receiver is currently a free agent as he awaits the NFL’s ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault, rape, and harassment made against him. Brown, who was signed by the Patriots in September and was on the team’s roster for 11 days before being released, posted a video of himself working out.

Advertisement

“Makin it look easy,” wrote Tom Brady, commenting on the video.

Brown, in a separate comment, tagged Brady.

“Big bro, I know you hate to [hear] it; [you’re] the greatest ever @tombrady truly.”

Brown played only one game with the Patriots, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win over the Dolphins on Sept. 15. Wishing his followers a “Happy Halloween,” Brown shared the highlight clip of his touchdown catch from Brady on Thursday.

Brown also tweeted Friday morning about NFL’s investigation:

NFL investigation oh don’t make me laugh — AB (@AB84) November 1, 2019

The NFL Players Association is currently pursuing several grievances against the Patriots and Raiders (Brown’s other former team in 2019) regarding approximately $40 million in unpaid salary that the receiver feels he is owed.

Trivia: The Patriots’ defense has been dominant in 2019, but strong defense has been a staple of the Belichick era as a whole. In fact, it’s been almost a decade since a quarterback has thrown five touchdowns against the Patriots in a game. Name that quarterback.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He led a Big Ten school to its last Rose Bowl appearance as a senior before being selected in the second round of the NFL draft.

More from Boston.com:

Advertisement

Tom Brady trolled Peyton Manning:

Tom Brady really did that to Peyton Manning 😂 (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/DbVRDjU6rW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2019

Tough look for Enes Kanter on Halloween:

Charles Barkley “hasn’t even had time to scout these guys”:

“That’s utterly disappointing.” 😂 Chuck went 0-for-6 on another edition of "Who He Play For?" pic.twitter.com/RJus9E7Jzv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 1, 2019

On this day: In 1938, Seabiscuit defeated Triple Crown winner War Admiral in the most anticipated match race in horse racing history.

Also, in 2009, Manu Ginóbili helped capture a bat that was flying around the AT&T Center.

10 years later, Manu Ginobili thinks the bat got the better end of this exchange 😂 pic.twitter.com/9Pj2UNN8Yu — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2019

Daily highlight: Andy Isabella, a former UMass receiver, caught his first NFL touchdown pass on Thursday night against the 49ers. It was an 88-yard score:

Trivia answer: Drew Brees