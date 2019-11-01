Morning sports update: Tom Brady and Antonio Brown traded comments on Instagram

"Makin it look easy!"

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown on Sept. 15 in Miami against the Dolphins.
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown on Sept. 15 in Miami against the Dolphins. –(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
10:44 AM

The 49ers, led by Jimmy Garoppolo, improved to 8-0 on Thursday night with a win over the Cardinals. San Francisco is the only other team besides the Patriots to maintain a perfect record.

Friday, the Celtics host the Knicks at TD Garden. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

And the Bruins host the Senators on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tom Brady commented on Antonio Brown’s Instagram: Though he’s gone from the Patriots, Antonio Brown still has ties to his old team on social media.

The 31-year-old wide receiver is currently a free agent as he awaits the NFL’s ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault, rape, and harassment made against him. Brown, who was signed by the Patriots in September and was on the team’s roster for 11 days before being released, posted a video of himself working out.

Advertisement

“Makin it look easy,” wrote Tom Brady, commenting on the video.

Brown, in a separate comment, tagged Brady.

“Big bro, I know you hate to [hear] it; [you’re] the greatest ever @tombrady truly.”

Brown played only one game with the Patriots, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win over the Dolphins on Sept. 15. Wishing his followers a “Happy Halloween,” Brown shared the highlight clip of his touchdown catch from Brady on Thursday.

Brown also tweeted Friday morning about NFL’s investigation:

The NFL Players Association is currently pursuing several grievances against the Patriots and Raiders (Brown’s other former team in 2019) regarding approximately $40 million in unpaid salary that the receiver feels he is owed.

Trivia: The Patriots’ defense has been dominant in 2019, but strong defense has been a staple of the Belichick era as a whole. In fact, it’s been almost a decade since a quarterback has thrown five touchdowns against the Patriots in a game. Name that quarterback.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He led a Big Ten school to its last Rose Bowl appearance as a senior before being selected in the second round of the NFL draft.

More from Boston.com:

Advertisement

Tom Brady trolled Peyton Manning:

Tough look for Enes Kanter on Halloween:

Charles Barkley “hasn’t even had time to scout these guys”:

On this day: In 1938, Seabiscuit defeated Triple Crown winner War Admiral in the most anticipated match race in horse racing history.

Also, in 2009, Manu Ginóbili helped capture a bat that was flying around the AT&T Center.

Daily highlight: Andy Isabella, a former UMass receiver, caught his first NFL touchdown pass on Thursday night against the 49ers. It was an 88-yard score:

Trivia answer: Drew Brees

TOPICS: Patriots Antonio Brown Tom Brady
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns.
Patriots
Here's a look at the Patriots' odds to go 16-0 November 1, 2019 | 10:10 AM
A Bill Belichick-led Patriots team has not allowed more than 93 rushing yards to a quarterback in a game.
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Ravens game November 1, 2019 | 9:57 AM
Tom Brady has not missed a game due to injury since 2008.
Patriots
Tom Brady removed from injury report ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens game November 1, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson talks to reporters during a post-game press conference following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Seattle. The Ravens won 30-16. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Patriots
Bill Belichick is the NFL's ultimate problem-solver. What will he do about Lamar Jackson? November 1, 2019 | 5:51 AM
New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett (77) sits on the bench against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
NFL
Jerry Jones says Michael Bennett will stand with the Cowboys for the national anthem November 1, 2019 | 5:47 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo throws 4 TD passes, 49ers improve to 8-0 November 1, 2019 | 1:16 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid in action during an NBA game.
NBA
NBA suspends Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns 2 games for fighting October 31, 2019 | 8:48 PM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Patriots
Lamar Jackson presents a unique challenge for unbeaten Patriots October 31, 2019 | 8:03 PM
Steph Curry joined Splash Brother Klay Thompson as the latest sidelined Warriors star.
NBA
Warriors lose Stephen Curry to broken hand, look for answers October 31, 2019 | 7:40 PM
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara posted a photo of the team in Halloween costumes on Wednesday.
Impressive
The Bruins went all in on Halloween costumes this year October 31, 2019 | 4:28 PM
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 06, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patriots
Patriots reportedly to release Josh Gordon off injured reserve October 31, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox claim lefthander Josh Osich off waivers October 31, 2019 | 3:26 PM
Media
Writers resign from Deadspin en masse in wake of ‘stick to sports’ demand October 31, 2019 | 3:20 PM
Bruins
Kevan Miller could be nearing a return October 31, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Former Patriots' defensive back and NBC analyst Rodney Harrison, as well as Cris Collinsworth and Tony Dungey, discussed the Patriots' defense on Wednesday.
Patriots
What NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' crew is saying ahead of Patriots-Ravens October 31, 2019 | 3:16 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, left, and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore wins AFC Defensive Player of the Month October 31, 2019 | 2:59 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to Benjamin Watson (84) after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
16-0?
11 noteworthy projections for the Patriots at the halfway point October 31, 2019 | 2:08 PM
Tom Brady's Halloween costume
stormtrooper
Here's Tom Brady's 'Star Wars'-themed Halloween costume October 31, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Devin McCourty playing for the Patriots earlier in 2019.
Patriots
Devin McCourty's thoughtful assessment of the Patriots-Ravens rivalry October 31, 2019 | 10:01 AM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum celebrates with teammates after hitting a 3-point basket during the fourth quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
12 notes and observations from the Celtics' comeback win over the Bucks October 31, 2019 | 9:19 AM
MLB
Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title October 31, 2019 | 6:26 AM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, grimaces after Phoenix Suns' Aron Baynes fell onto him during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in San Francisco. Curry left the game. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
NBA
Steph Curry breaks left hand in another embarrassing Warriors loss October 31, 2019 | 1:29 AM
Kemba Walker reaches in to knock the ball away from Milwaukees' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second quarter.
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 32 points, Celtics rally to beat Bucks 116-105 October 30, 2019 | 10:33 PM
NFL
Jamal Adams still 'hurt' Jets listened to trade offers for him October 30, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Red Sox
Dave Bush will become Red Sox new pitching coach October 30, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens spoke highly of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ahead of Sunday's game.
Patriots
John Harbaugh recalled his first encounter with Bill Belichick October 30, 2019 | 7:29 PM
East Rutherford MJ 10/21/19 New England Patriots Ben Watson first down reception is tackled by New York Jets Blake Cashman during first quarter action at MetLife Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Patriots
What Ben Watson had to say about facing the Ravens October 30, 2019 | 7:19 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady listed on injury report with sore shoulder October 30, 2019 | 7:00 PM
FILE -- Shalane Flanagan of the U.S. celebrates after winning the 2017 New York City Marathon on Nov. 5, 2017. Flanagan, a four-time Olympian, is moving into coaching and television work. (Uli Seit/The New York Times)
Marathon
Q&A: Shalane Flanagan talks retirement plans October 30, 2019 | 4:54 PM
NAMES
'Women bring something very, very different to the table. We have to realize our potential and our power' October 30, 2019 | 4:00 PM